I don't think Weezer knew the social impact it was going to have when it started making music.

Sure, Weezer is for losers, but how did we reach that consensus?

As years have gone by, it seems there has been a music hierarchy established — where people fit into certain categories depending on their most listened Spotify artist.

We either feel instant judgment or curiosity whenever we hear someone's music taste, especially when they don't fit the average “look” of the typical listener of those artists.

I’m not an exception. I have been both the judge and the judged.

During my early teens, I developed what many people would call a “superiority complex” regarding my music taste.

I wasn’t like the other girls. I was edgy and different because I exclusively listened to Radiohead.

My 14-year-old brain was constantly fed with articles that somehow proved Radiohead listeners had a higher IQ than people who listened to mainstream pop artists — which only led to more division between the music I wanted to listen to and the one I believed I needed to in order to keep up with that persona.

I might have not been the best at derivatives in middle school, but at least I could comfortably sleep every night convincing myself I was somehow smarter than the person with the highest grade in my class who only listened to reggaeton.

If pretentious could be a person, it would have three passports and Lopez as its last name.

Even though that phase keeps me up at night on a weekly basis, I can now make fun of myself and others who have fallen under this superiority myth.

No one is cooler for listening to B-side tracks of an underground metal-folk band from Sweden.

No one is less cool for only listening to Ariana Grande and Imagine Dragons.

Yet, this music hierarchy that was sustained by people like teenage me has only continued to grow.

From Nine Inch Nails to Kidz Bop, music comes in every shade of every color.

Listening to what only Anthony Fantano enjoys has made countless people — including myself — fit the music that actually makes up our playlists under the “guilty pleasures category.”

There's nothing more unique than being proud of what your brain has decided to naturally enjoy.

It’s difficult to grasp how a song can be boring and long to some, yet to others, those eight minutes before the chorus are crucial for the perfect execution of that song.

Once we appreciate the array of genres people can enjoy and ones we might not even know about, there comes the moment we stop caring about being judged.

We become liberated once we stop clicking on private sessions on Spotify and proudly show all of our Spotify followers that Little Mix song that hits too close to home.

Sure, it will become almost impossible to not interact with people who still believe listening to Nirvana’s early work is the only acceptable form of living. But acknowledging they are missing out is what makes it even more fun.

Who knows, maybe they would really enjoy K-pop.

I personally will always find an Imagine Dragons superfan just as valuable as the most knowledgeable music enthusiast — and I will patiently wait until the day I meet someone with a “Radioactive” tattoo on their forehead.

For now, I'll continue to encourage everyone to leave musical “guilty pleasures” behind and press that repeat button until the song becomes distorted noise.

Despite the initial shade thrown at myself for my obsession toward the beloved British band, Radiohead will forever hold a special place in my heart. From feeling pretentious to ashamed, this band has carried me through my character arc.

But thanks to them, I discovered a world of music at a young age, and because of that, I'm thankful that I was once just another unbearable Radiohead listener.

I encourage everyone to embrace their musical pleasures — as long as it's not Weezer.