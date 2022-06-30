The Joe Paterno statue’s location has been a mystery surrounding the Penn State community since 2012.

The statue was removed following former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky 30 to 60 year prison sentence after being found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.

Recently, Pennsylvania Rep. Aaron Bernstine introduced an amendment that would’ve forced Penn State to reveal the statue’s location, and if the university refused, it would’ve been required to give up state funding. But, the amendment to Senate Bill 1283 failed in a 38-162 vote.

The university’s secret hiding spot is safe for now, but The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors decided to share where it believes the statue could be located after all of this time.

Megan Swift, Editor-in-Chief

With a campus the size of Penn State, the options for hiding the Paterno statue in a never-before-thought-of location are many.

My guess is that it's collecting dust not at University Park — but underneath it. I'd bet $100 that the bronze version of Mr. Paterno is hiding in the sewers underneath the university.

Not just anywhere, though. I bet there's a secret cavern underneath Old Main that was specially made for the relic.

Courtney Benedetto, Managing Editor

When I first found out Bernstine was interested in uncovering the Paterno statue, my initial thought was, “Why now?” It’s been almost 10 years since the sculpture was removed from the outside of Beaver Stadium.

Maybe the anniversary has tensions running high, but in my opinion, this is not the time to go on a wild goose chase for a 900-pound hunk of bronze. This is a time to reflect on the devastating impact Jerry Sandusky and those involved in the cover-up made on the sexual abuse survivors and Penn State’s reputation as a whole — so we can recognize the signs and learn from the university’s failure to catch a predator.

Of course, I’m curious about the 7-foot statue’s whereabouts. I mean, who isn’t? The university’s dedication to keeping the statue’s location hidden is shady in every way you look at it. Is the university afraid people will steal it or vandalize it like its prized Nittany Lion Shrine? Maybe. But who cares? No one can even look at it now.

Basically, this is my long way of saying it doesn’t matter where Paterno’s statue is because bringing it back or keeping it hidden won’t change what happened to the young boys in Sandusky’s basement or the Lasch Building showers. Besides, I think we can all agree the statue is somewhere no one would ever expect, like within one of the nine McLayers of McDonald’s McFerno on College Avenue. (Seriously, why does McDonald’s have a basement, and why is it so mysterious?)

And I know Penn State claims the statue is safe and in good condition, but part of me wonders if that’s a cover-up, too. I’d keep a closer eye on university officials’ jewelry from now on… Some are saying bronze is the new gold.

Will Aguirre, Digital Managing Editor

There have been countless discussions over the last 10 years surrounding the whereabouts of the Paterno statue after its “removal.” Is it hidden in the stadium? Is it deep within Penn State’s underground tunnels? Is it in Sue Paterno’s possession? To many young and old Nittany Lion’s envy, I know exactly what happened to the bronze relic of the famed football frontman. No, the statue was never “stored in a secure location” after the Penn State child sex abuse case. That would be far too obvious. I was there by chance, and I watched along as the effigy was removed from its post, and dropped in a large dumpster adjacent to Beaver Stadium, where JoePa spearheaded hundreds of victories for Penn State.

After his death, however, Paterno’s likeness never even had the opportunity of rotting in a landfill among man’s other worthless artifacts deemed as “trash.” The piece was found by a group of students before dawn. What they did to it next will keep me up at night until the day I meet Penn State’s hero in the inferno, but such merciless acts are unfortunately not suitable for print. What they did took some serious stones, but I can assure you, there are thousands who would have joined in if they were in my shoes. Now I don’t believe I’m one to say whether the inhumane displays of animosity I witnessed that morning were justified, but at least I can rest easy knowing for sure what happened to Penn State’s idol.

Sarah Pellis, News Editor

I think the statue has to be in some secret underground thing that the university is hiding from us. Or in storage for the All-Sports Museum inside Beaver Stadium. I just thought it would be cool to be underground. But the museum seems more logical.

It’s kinda suspicious to me, like, why hide a statue? I get the hate behind it, but at the same time, what’s their reason for the public not knowing about it because they would let them know if it was a minor reason. I also get why people would steal it and protect it for reasons, but at the same time, it seems really sus to not let the government know where it is. So long story short and side note, I never liked Paterno.

James Engel, News Editor

After the statue was hauled off campus, he lived with his parents for a while before he could get back up on his feet. But after a few years, his parents couldn’t afford to sustain him anymore, and he had to move out to a smaller apartment with a mustache-wearing authoritarian landlord. He picked up some shifts part-time at the Cheesecake Factory, which was normally enough to pay the rent, but DoorDash deliveries and small-time dealing sometimes helped to pay for utilities and some takeout on a good week.

After a while, the shock of his removal settled into a steady anguish as he realized the monotonous fate of his remaining years. He bought a cat, but it didn’t like the taste of bronze when it tried to show him affection. One evening, when he realized the nightly six-pack was no longer enough to get him drunk, he made it his goal to at least take care of the cockroach infestation which had manifested in the corner of his kitchenette. But as he leaned over the nest of insects with a can of Raid, he wept when he realized these winged fellows were the only living companions he had left.

Andrew Buckman, Sports Editor

The Paterno family probably has the statue. My guess is that Penn State gave it to the family to make sure it wouldn’t be messed with but also to keep it out of the public eye. I think it would be funny if someone just straight up stole it, though, and the school just didn’t tell anyone.

Seems like a Penn State thing to do.

Phoebe Cykosky, Opinion Editor

The age-old question has resurfaced. Where’s the statue hiding? Well, for me, it has to be in the President’s House, known as the Schreyer House. I know former Penn State President Eric Barron gave the statue a little pat on the head before he hit the hay every night. And good ol’ Graham Spanier was the first president to live in the house. All a part of the damage control. Why else would there be a gate surrounding the residence (definitely not because students could trespass there or anything)?

But really, hiding the statue from the public makes no sense in the grand scheme of things if the library is still named after Paterno, and taking a statue away doesn’t take away the atrocities that occured at the university. Who knew a piece of metal could cause such a stir? But, at least we can all sleep at night knowing Sandusky is still locked up behind bars for a long time.

Chloe Trieff, Photo Editor

OK, so I think the Paterno statue is for sure under Beaver Stadium, and the players use it as a good luck charm for the football team.

I think that they had no where else to put it so they made it a little token of luck. I know the whole football team knows about it, and they must pray to it every game.

