Tuesday marked the first (of three in total) wellness days of the semester, sanctioned by Penn State so as to provide a "pause in teaching and learning and to focus on wellness, self-care and the health of our community."

The day felt well-earned, but the implementation still needs improvement if the university is sincerely interested in achieving these goals.

Penn State originally announced the slate of days to soften the impact of having a spring semester with no spring break. Wisely discerning that students and faculty need respite from their studies — especially at the height of the pandemic — and recognizing also that a traditional spring break might make this same pandemic worse, the university roped off three separate days of the required rest.

All this is noble enough, and the university should receive credit for having enough foresight in this area. However, limited dates and disturbing reports of students having assignments due on these so-called wellness days should cause reflection and rethinking on the university's part.

Are three days nearly enough time off in the best of situations? How about in an aforementioned plague? Can true relaxation and rest be found while Canvas's menu still demands homework due at midnight?

In terms of simple arithmetic, the university's plan to compensate students for the loss of spring break does not add up. Spring break normally lasts for an entire week, from Monday to Friday (plus the obligatory Saturday and Sunday). The addition of the weekend should not be discounted, since the consecutive effect of the break makes it that much more effective.

Compare this duration to the meager offering of mental wellness days, where only a single day in each full month breaks up the otherwise-endless grind of collegiate life.

Three days, instead of five. If one prefers to think consecutively, it's three days contrasted with seven.

Of course, the university's decision to put each wellness day in the middle of the week, rather than its beginning or end, makes sense as a way to decrease the likelihood of students returning home or sojourning to distant parts. When this possibility of travel is decreased, the possibility of students contracting and spreading the coronavirus decreases just as much.

Similarly, the reasoning behind spacing each wellness day so far apart cannot be faulted. Consecutive days further increase the risk of students traveling and exposing both themselves and others to the virus.

Fault can be found, however, with the shortage of days offered and the far too vast space between them. Week after week of classes, with only one day per month to break the tide of labs and essays, does not bode well for the mental health of our community. In fact, the current arrangement seems destined to crank up the intensity of our collective un-wellness several notches.

Not only should Penn State add more wellness days to the calendar, at least to make up for the lack of spring break, but the university should also experiment further with wellness days even once the formal pandemic ends. Rather than treating wellness days as a relic of the coronavirus era, the university should instead make them a fixture of every academic year moving forward.

A 2000 study found that stressed college students are significantly more likely to live unhealthy lifestyles and exhibit crippled levels of self-esteem. Since this study was conducted in 2000, one can only imagine how the advent of social media and blue light burnout (not to mention pandemics) has multiplied stressors and their overall toxicity.

If the university is sincere in its commitment to the well-being of its community, then it needs to actively pursue policies and programs that prove it.

The inclusion of more wellness days both this semester and beyond could put to rest any suspicions that Penn State does not actually care about having a healthy and restful student body.

