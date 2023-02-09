Every Feb. 14, love becomes the main character in an annual holiday that can uplift people’s days — despite rough episodes continuously tarnishing the world.

Since its first recording as a romantic celebration in a 1375 poem by Geoffrey Chaucer, Cupid and chocolate have become a package deal the moment someone steps inside stores during the first two weeks of February.

With the continuous popularity of Valentine’s Day, many acknowledge how commercialized it has become, as if love is defined by a price tag and shaped like a teddy bear.

For that reason, the holiday is often overshadowed by the materialistic pressure to buy adequate gifts for a loved one to keep up with tradition. And this has, in turn, caused stores to advertise pink and red items even earlier each year.

The consumerist sentiment can sometimes take away from the day’s original purpose — celebrating and expressing love. It's important to instead concentrate on being thankful for loved ones.

College students are no strangers to Valentine's Day, as it can either be an enjoyable or defeating experience. Whether someone’s in a relationship or heartbroken, the day can create various conflicts between Penn State students based on personal experiences and circumstances.

Many might be excited to give flowers to their loved ones, but others might feel rejection due to the societal pressure to find a valentine.

Instead of succumbing to its influence, Penn State students should use the day to their own benefit — by spreading the message that love comes in different forms, from camaraderie to romance.

Like many other celebrations, Valentine's Day has evolved and modernized with society, and what was once seen as a celebration designated for those with significant others has now become a day where people can celebrate self-love as well.

As tumultuous as the dating scene in college can be, Penn State students should prioritize doing something they love — from watching comfort films to journaling. No activity is insignificant.

Celebrating self-love is celebrating Valentine's Day.

For couples in happy and healthy relationships, Feb. 14 becomes an exciting day. Each year spending the holiday with a significant other is one that will be forever stored in memory.

From long dinners to just enjoying each other’s company, this holiday can also become a setting for improving a relationship or even reconnecting with lost friends and loved ones.

Despite the positivity surrounding this celebration of love, often, Valentine’s Day can be hard on those feeling lonely or carrying a broken heart.

College students are no strangers to loneliness, as navigating through academic and social life implies going through changes — whether it be related to routines, housing assignments, partners or friendships.

Valentine’s Day should be more than a commercialized holiday reserved only for couples. It needs to be reclaimed and used for college students to concentrate on themselves even when tests and endless homework might seem like their only company.

More importantly, the holiday is more profound than chocolates and hugs. It's about showing love and appreciation, which is why checking in on friends and spending time with those who might be struggling should also be a priority.

Penn State students should encourage each other to be content with where they are, as self-love should be the most important valentine in everyone’s life.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.