Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.

The project is focused on roadway reconstruction and drainage improvements — such as “pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items,” PennDOT said in a release.

With an influx of students slated to arrive back in Happy Valley soon to move in, the timing of this project is not ideal. But, PennDOT is following the “If not now, then when?” mentality as construction begins — despite the far from impeccable project start.

Construction will be “phased,” with lane restrictions and flagging as well as detours, PennDOT said in the release, and one-lane roads on Atherton Street may be tricky to navigate in the coming weeks.

And, of course, the project starts in August instead of utilizing the amount of ample time in the earlier summer months when there wasn’t as much traffic on the roads.

It’s inevitable for traffic to increase during the start of each semester at Penn State, but at this rate, it might be impossible to get from place to place in a timely fashion.

The project is scheduled to end in the fall of 2024, but who knows when it actually will — given construction’s track record around the area. And it’s not even clear where the money funding this project has come from, but $30.7 million is a large price to pay for a range of inconveniences throughout commuters’ travel.

Everyone’s inconvenienced by the annoyance of traffic delays, but that annoyance is here to stay since this is an issue affecting the entire Penn State and State College communities.

Students living in apartments on the stretch may be affected by the CATA Bus schedule as well — similar to the construction noises many have gotten used to if they lived in downtown State College close to the up and coming high rise apartment complexes.

Penn State and its students can finally agree on an issue affecting both parties, but there’s really nothing anyone can do about solving it besides allowing for the work to get done.

Commuters in the area on their way to work will also have to adjust their schedules, but so many factors come into play with routing changes and possible detours. Road rage and increased accidents may unfortunately become a part of the Atherton Street nightmare.

Once Penn State football season hits, the traffic from alumni and families coming back will be overwhelming, and with this added component of Atherton Street construction, it truly will be horrific.

Football games will still start on time — regardless of how long fan’s are sitting in traffic, so the show must go on. Living with this traffic project will simply become another staple of the community.

Someone could even make some money off of it by selling “I survived Atherton Street traffic” pins instead of those rip-off tickets in Beaver Stadium’s parking lot.

PennDOT has given the community a space to offer roadway concerns, but many will stick to complaining during the extra 10 minutes they have to sit in traffic rather than fill out a form in their free time.

At the end of the day, as long as the work PennDOT’s doing is necessary, people will have to deal with these added daily struggles.

Businesses on the stretch will also be impacted, but this is nothing they haven’t seen before. Chick-fil-A on North Atherton Street’s drive-thru area has undergone renovations throughout the summer, so the timing of this project may help with the work being completed there, too.

The Wendy’s drive-thru line and many others on Atherton Street have plagued drivers for years, so safety should be kept in mind when passing through these areas.

Everyone deserves to get to their destinations safely — including the workers operating on this project — so driving with care must be emphasized during the project’s timeframe.

And with the added road safety PennDOT has promised, these problems may become solved come fall 2024.

Atherton Street isn’t going anywhere, so the Penn State and State College communities must remain vigilant with the work that’s ahead so the annoyance of the Atherton Street roadwork chapter can finally end.

