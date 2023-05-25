EDITORIAL | The Penn State Board of Trustees must address transparency, revive lost trust

The Executive Committee on the Penn State Board of Trustees last met publicly on Dec. 2, 2011, and has since settled into a routine of holding private, privileged meetings.

More than a decade later, the Board of Trustees’ transparency has reached a questionable, yet predictable state — especially in regard to reviewing and voting on the university’s budget.

This practice of blocking out the community places the board in a danger zone: weakening the public’s trust and raising concerns in regard to violating Pennsylvania state law.

Since it receives state funding, Penn State is bound to the Sunshine Act: which mandates the public is given notice three days prior to all agency and government meetings, and 24 hours notice for any special meetings. All meetings must be open to the public for attendance and comment. Those in violation of the act are subject to criminal charges and fines.

The board has been walking a tightrope, and it could feel the rays of the Sunshine Act unless it increases its transparency.

Over the last year, the Executive Committee held at least seven privileged meetings without public entrance or publicly available minutes.

These meetings, some of which lasted hours, have all occurred prior to the public meetings — where budget approvals and important university decisions are announced.

The Sunshine Act allows for private executive meetings under a few circumstances: the discussion of personnel matters, academic matters or public safety issues in which disclosed information could threaten public safety, among others.

It also includes the discussion of agency business, that if discussed in a public session, “would violate a lawful privilege or lead to the disclosure of information or confidentiality protected by law.”

If the Executive Committee has definitive reasons for its consistent, private meetings, it must address them to the community rather than pushing back and conjuring suspicion.

The Board of Trustees plans to hold another privileged meeting from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 21 before the public meeting at 1 p.m.

This meeting is where the board is likely to approve the budgets for the next two fiscal years — information the public has yet to see.

This raises concern, especially if these private meetings deliberate on vital information pertinent to the matters addressed in the public sessions.

In a February meeting memo, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in 2022 the administration proposed a $245 million budget deficit that the board didn’t support.

Although after evaluating the 2022 public meeting minutes, it’s evident there’s no public record of such a proposal being brought to the board. And in September 2022, an operating budget with a $149 million deficit was approved.

“Holistic” is how the Penn State Board of Trustees describes its approach to guiding the university’s community and budget decisions — but this inconsistency in messaging says otherwise.

Hosting privileged meetings hours before public sessions breeds a sense of distrust between the board and the community it serves — creating unnecessary resentment and disorder.

The board has no issues releasing informative memos on evergreen budget decisions such as renovations, but when things get tight, these issues aren’t presented with the same “holistic” approach during public meetings.

If the Executive Committee is hashing out decisions in private, the public sessions begin to feel rehearsed — becoming more of a formality rather than a constructive environment.

When decisions about university funds are being made behind closed curtains, the Penn State community may become more resistant to donating and contributing to the university.

In order to make well-informed financial decisions, the community must be present for the raw discussion of budget changes and proposals.

But in its current state, the Board of Trustees leaves its constituents in the cold.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.