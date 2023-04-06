Student-run newspapers are an integral aspect of journalism, and as an independent media outlet, The Daily Collegian has been an important source of news for the Penn State community since 1887. Members of the Collegian’s Board of Editors shared the importance of their journeys within the newsroom and how the Collegian has contributed to their Penn State experience and future.

Megan Swift, Editor-in-Chief

I truly don’t know where I’d be without the experiences I’ve gained through independent student media at Penn State — namely, the Collegian. Not only is independent student media crucial to the journalistic integrity of educational institutions, but it has provided me with a home, and more importantly, a family. The memories I’ve made chasing stories, editing content and having important conversations with my peers of similar mindsets are unparalleled, and I’ll cherish them forever.

Courtney Benedetto, Managing Editor

Being a part of an independent, student-run media outlet has given me the room to learn and grow as not just a journalist but a person. Students teaching students is an opportunity you can’t find anywhere else, and I’ve seen people flourish in leadership roles as a result. The independence as a media outlet is crucial to unbiased coverage and the real-world journalism experience.

Will Aguirre, Digital Managing Editor

Student media is the foundation for all media across the board. It’s inevitable that print newspapers will one day go extinct, but that timeline should end with student publications because they’re the educational building blocks for all media. Additionally, independent student media publications are crucial for holding universities and other authoritative bodies accountable.

Olivia Estright, News Editor

Years ago, social media swallowed me — my mind was drowning in a sea of misinformation and confusion. My craving for the truth developed and ultimately led me to the Collegian, whose reputation as an outlet showed me the importance of holding those in power accountable. Independent student media provides motivated student reporters with the skill sets and education needed to seek the truth — whether it's good, bad or ugly.

Nick Stonesifer, News Editor

Independence in student media means we're able to hold the university and surrounding institutions accountable. As students, we all have a stake in how the university operates, whether it be good or bad. Without independence, we'd never know.

Victoria Gough, Lifestyle Editor

Independent student media is essential to highlighting a diverse array of voices and providing coverage on people, stories and events that may not receive coverage otherwise. It's also a way for student journalists to grow in their field and produce high-quality journalism as a team. I'm constantly amazed by the level of work student journalists at Penn State and beyond regularly put out.

Sarah Pellis, Lifestyle Editor

I’m someone who wants to go into journalism, and independent student media helped me gain the experience I need to go into the workforce. I would’ve not learned all that I know now without the Collegian, and I’m grateful for all I’ve learned.

Joel Haas, Sports Editor

Independent student media is important because it provides students with a chance to gain real-world experience in the field of journalism. It fosters an environment of like-minded individuals who are able to form connections, improve their skills and have a more fulfilling college experience. Plus, it’s fun.

Sam Woloson, Sports Editor

Student media is important for me because it gives me experience in the field and allows me to really find my interests. When I graduate and begin professionally, I’ll have a strong foundation and knowledge of my strengths and interests.

Fernanda López, Opinion Editor

Independent student media is an integral part of journalism. Having resources, opportunities and a group of hardworking students who have similar goals and interests are part of the foundation of journalism — without it we become just another platform for the university.

Phoebe Cykosky, Features and Investigations Editor

You don’t know what you have until it’s gone, and that saying stays true regarding independent media. The importance of editorial independence is larger than student media, but at places like the Collegian, it serves as the groundwork for trusting news outlets in the real world.

Jackson Ranger, Photo Editor

For me, student media has allowed me to refine my skills as a visual journalist. Without independent student media, I don't think I would be as competent of a photographer as I am now.

Sophia Montanye, Multimedia Editor

Independent student media is so imperative, especially within the visual space, as we need to be able to physically show our peers what's happening on our campus. By remaining independent from the university and continuing to be student-run, we're ensuring the content we're publishing is for the good of the students and community.

Carson Schultz, Multimedia Editor

I believe independent student media is important because it allows for diverse perspectives and voices to be heard on campus that are unlikely to come from outlets with wider coverage areas. It also provides a training ground for student journalists and serves as a watchdog for the administration, fostering accountability and transparency for students and the greater community.

Andrew Buckman, Social Media Editor

Independent student media has allowed me to gain invaluable sports journalism experience that many professionals in the field don’t have access to. Without a student media outlet for me to write for, I would’ve never realized my passion for covering hockey and would’ve missed a potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cover the NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament. Plus, Joel and I got to interview two elite athletes for our goofy podcast — that doesn’t happen without our prior experience in student media.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.