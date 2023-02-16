Every year, THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, continues to be a staple in the life of Penn State students and families — uniting the community by providing emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Members of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors shared their personal connections and memories they have with the 46-hour dance marathon.

Megan Swift, Editor-in-Chief

Before I started editing THON content (THONtent) for the Collegian last year, I was a Dancer Relations committee member in 2020, and I got to sing a solo on the THON stage in 2021. Both were incredible experiences, but what is perhaps my greatest THON memory is when I got to sing "Dancing in the Sky" during Final Four with my best friends. I'll miss singing this year, but I know the memories our Collegian staff members make together on press row will be ones I cherish forever. Let's get hype, let's go!

Courtney Benedetto, Managing Editor

Since my freshman year, I’ve only been involved with THON through the Collegian’s coverage, but the weekend and content have meant a lot to me. I’m always extremely moved by the stories I read, and being a part of sharing those stories with the public is the most rewarding part. I’m very lucky to be able to attend and cover such an emotional and important 46 hours.

Will Aguirre, Digital Managing Editor

I was surprised at how big THON was when I went for the first time. Not only is it a huge philanthropy, but it’s also a crucial part of Penn State culture.

Olivia Estright, News Editor

THON is the one time every year when the entire Penn State community has the opportunity to come together. Of course, we have Penn State football and other festivities throughout the year, but THON is the only 46 hours when everyone is crammed into one place to help raise money for childhood cancer. Nothing can beat the atmosphere, the excitement and the mission.

Nick Stonesifer, News Editor

I never got involved with THON, and my experience with it has been limited to covering it for the Collegian, and that's always been super fun. THON's a time I get to enjoy spending time with those on the Collegian and delivering our best coverage.

Victoria Gough, Lifestyle Editor

I never got involved in THON directly, but this will be my third year as part of the team of Collegian staffers that works to cover THON. I associate THON with togetherness — not only the Collegian working together to provide 46 straight hours of coverage but also Penn State coming together and working as one for a cause.

Sarah Pellis, Lifestyle Editor

THON has been something that has a special place in my heart, not just because I stood for 38 hours freshman year and covered it two times in a row for the Collegian. It’s because it brings awareness and funding to pediatric cancer. It's important to recognize the reason why this event was created, especially if you know people or families who've been affected by cancer like myself. That’s why it’s significant to me. People are making a difference — no matter how big or small — for those who really need it.

Joel Haas, Sports Editor

I've never run a marathon before, but I'm really pumped to try it out this weekend.

Sam Woloson, Sports Editor

THON has personal significance to me because, while I haven’t personally dealt with friends or family suffering from childhood cancer, I know many people who have. I think it’s a great cause, and Four Diamonds really does a lot to help these families and children. I know that in the future, if my child were to ever have childhood cancer, they would be in good hands with THON and Four Diamonds.

Fernanda López, Opinion Editor

THON has always been a phenomenon to me, as it's not common to see such a big crowd of younger people get together to improve children’s lives. It’s an exciting and important moment for Penn State students, and despite not being particularly interested or attached to it, I'll forever be supportive of actions of love and encouragement — especially when it comes to helping fight childhood cancer.

Phoebe Cykosky, Features and Investigations Editor

This year, I’m grateful for the opportunity to dance in THON for Club Tennis, but THON has been a part of my life for a long time. When my mom went to Penn State, she was on a “spirit committee,” and I’m thankful she’ll be there to cheer me on this weekend. Inspiring hope to fight pediatric cancer is something I’m proud to be a part of, and I’m inspired by the work everyone puts in year-round to make this possible.

Jackson Ranger, Photo Editor

I wasn't at Penn State last spring, so I don't really have an opinion on THON. I don't understand why we need a whole event to pat ourselves on the back for donating money to charity. But if dancing is what it takes to coerce people into being charitable, then I guess it's working. I also look forward to getting no sleep this weekend.

Sophia Montanye, Multimedia Editor

To me, THON has been a major memory in college, although I'm not directly involved in the organization. I've been fortunate enough to cover THON for the past two years, and in that time, I’ve been able to serve the Penn State community through the coverage and was even among those reporters who received a Student Production Award in the arts and entertainment/cultural affairs category of the Mid-Atlantic Emmys. I also have been able to physically see the impact the event has had on the community and how it brings so many people together for a notable cause. I'm very grateful to have experienced THON in the way I have, and it’s a very awe-inspiring effort for the kids.

Carson Schultz, Multimedia Editor

I’ve always felt like a bit of an outsider to THON. It has become such a big part of Penn State’s culture that people are often surprised to hear that I’m not really involved with it. That being said, I’m grateful for the opportunity to report on THON for the Collegian this year and uncover important stories that might otherwise go unheard.

Andrew Buckman, Social Media Editor

Honestly, it doesn’t have a huge significance to me. I, like everyone, hate cancer — especially when it attacks kids — but I don’t really have a personal connection with anyone that’s had pediatric cancer. With that being said, in the most unbiased way possible, THON is awesome.

