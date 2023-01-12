With the arrival of January, people around the globe create goals and resolutions inspired by the “new year, new me” trend. From adopting hobbies like journaling to taking a step back to prioritize mental health, a new year can be an inspiring time for positive changes. Members of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors shared what they want to achieve in 2023.

Megan Swift, Editor-in-Chief

I've decided to brand 2023 as my year of growth. I have a lot of personal projects I've put off because I tend to overwork myself and procrastinate on what's truly meaningful to me. But time isn't infinite, and there's always going to be another excuse. This year, I'm going to appreciate the present more and become a woman I'm even more proud of — one who's actively taking steps toward her personal goals.

Courtney Benedetto, Managing Editor

This year, my goal is to cook for myself more because I can’t keep going out and paying for every meal on top of my monthly rent. I didn’t make the best financial decisions last semester, and since I already love cooking and baking, I think I can save a lot.

Will Aguirre, Digital Managing Editor

My biggest goal this year is to be happy. I’ll try my best not to worry about things that matter in the long run. It’s not that deep.

Olivia Estright, News Editor

I'm just out here trying to not say "your mom" throughout this lovely 2023. This is becoming harder now since I received a late Christmas gift from Nick Stonesifer, Phoebe Cykosky, Maggie Day and Teagan Mayr — it says "University of Your Mom." I plan on wearing it every day.

Nick Stonesifer, News Editor

I don't really do New Year's resolutions, but if I were to have one it would be to improve the lives of those around me and make an effort to be there for every single person. Other than that, I want to use this year to focus on my goals and not lose sight of them.

Joel Haas, Sports Editor

My most important New Year's resolution for 2023 is to be able to dunk a basketball. Even though I am only 5-foot-10, I hope that before the year ends, I can be yammin' on fools at the Intramural Building. Also, I want to grow a mustache.

Sam Woloson, Sports Editor

My most important New Year's resolution is living for myself instead of other people. Last year, I felt like I was more focused on pleasing other people rather than myself, and that's not a good way to live.

Victoria Gough, Lifestyle Editor

I have a few New Year's resolutions this year, but my most important one is journaling every day — or at least four to five days a week. I find journaling helps me organize my thoughts, clear my head and think through any problems I have. I've tried and failed to get into journaling before, but I really am happier when I do it regularly.

Sarah Pellis, Lifestyle Editor

New Year’s resolutions have always been something I never truly understood the concept of, but I would still make them anyway. For me, my most important resolution would have to be prioritizing my mental and physical health because that is something I have always taken for granted. Nevertheless, I hope to actually stick to my resolution by going to the gym more, eating better and getting therapy.

Fernanda López, Opinion Editor

In 2023, I want to prioritize doing things that inspire me. I want to focus my time on activities that make me feel productive and spend it with people that make me happy. Improving my mental health by exercising and journaling are some of the habits I want to adapt.

Phoebe Cykosky, Features and Investigations Editor

I'm not the biggest fan of resolutions because it feels like an excuse for people to make changes to their lives that they probably aren't going to follow through on. But, if I had to pick one, I would say my resolution is to make sure no one else sticks to theirs. Holding people accountable.

Jackson Ranger, Photo Editor

This year, I want to be more organized. I felt fall was a very hectic time, which made it difficult to balance my school and social life. I think this semester will be far easier if I’m able to create a daily routine that can give structure to my everyday life.

Sophia Montanye, Multimedia Editor

My most important New Year's resolution this year is taking time to properly care for myself. It's very easy to get caught up in the crazy schedules that college can bring, but if you aren't taking care of your own physical or mental well-being first, you can't properly maintain your schedule. So this year, I'm making it a point to take a step back and take care of myself properly so I can fully enjoy everything life brings my way.

Carson Schultz, Multimedia Editor

My most important New Year's resolution is to read a singular book this year. I honestly don't know the last time I finished a book, and I want to start filling some of my free time with something constructive instead of scrolling through TikTok. Also, I strive to make it on time to a Collegian Board of Editors meeting at least once this semester.

Andrew Buckman, Social Media Editor

I want to enjoy the final semester of my collegiate career. The fall was super stacked and wildly overwhelming at times, and I don’t want to go through that again.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.