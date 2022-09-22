With the fall semester heating up at Penn State, it’s easy for students to become overwhelmed balancing work, school, internships and extracurriculars. However, there’s plenty of wisdom to go around on campus, so The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors shared its favorite snippets of advice to help get through the fall semester.

Megan Swift, Editor-in-Chief

I'm the kind of person who enjoys purchasing self-help books and following motivational social media accounts — to gather little snippets of advice and learn about other people's life stories. The best piece of advice I've read so far is this: At the end of the day, the only person you have and can count on is yourself.

While that seems somewhat obvious, this has helped me to prioritize the relationship I have with myself more, which is admittedly hard to do in college. It has also allowed me to dwell less on problems or circumstances that are out of my control. In order to lead a fulfilling life, we must love ourselves first before we can love others in the right way. It's a journey I find myself continuously pursuing, and I'd like to invite you to join me.

Courtney Benedetto, Managing Editor

An older woman I met today told me to go home to see my family often because you never know what may happen. I don’t mean to make this morbid, but she’s right. You never truly know what the future holds, so it’s best to make the most out of the time you have with the people you love. I told her I was heading home this weekend, and she gave me the biggest smile. While I can’t leave school every week to go home, I do take the opportunity to reconnect with family when I can. So, for anyone who may be homesick or hasn’t felt connected to family members, it’s OK to go home.

Will Aguirre, Digital Managing Editor

The best advice I received lately was to not think of each day as either productive or unproductive — but rather fulfilling or unfulfilling. This shift in mindset helps by focusing on aspects of life that genuinely improve happiness. We often get caught up in trying to meet the expectations of others. But focusing on smaller accomplishments and pleasures sets you up to be more motivated at the end of the day. When it comes down to it, a more fulfilling life is the apex of success.

Olivia Estright, News Editor

Nothing matters. Life is too long. Over the past few weeks, I've spent far too much time with two of my fellow editors — Phoebe and Nick. As their energy radiated through me, I realized literally nothing matters. We are all just moving limbs on a floating rock — literally nothing is that deep. As a matter of fact, Phoebe and I are starting a podcast called "It's Not That Deep," where we share our carelessness and keen senses of mental illnesses.

Nick Stonesifer, News Editor

"This too shall pass."

I don't know where I heard this, but I think about it most days. It definitely keeps me grounded at any time because if something is going my way, I know it won't be like that forever. But if I'm in a spot where life is not going my way, I can trust good times will follow soon enough.

Andrew Buckman, Sports Editor

The best piece of advice I received was to learn to manage my time well. I think this was important for me to hear because I’m the busiest I’ve ever been right now, so being able to plan out what I need to do is extremely important for me — both mentally and physically. I still kinda suck at it, but I’m doing my best to manage my time better so all my stuff is a little easier to manage.

Joel Haas, Sports Editor

The best piece of advice I received for this semester: Don't count the days, make the days count.

My friend Matthew said that to me a couple days before we both left for college. I think he stole it from a TikTok or something, but I thought it was pretty cool. I think it is important to get the most out of every day and also to focus on the present instead of looking ahead. It is important to be productive every day and maximize our time in college and in life because you only get to live every day once, so you shouldn't waste them by looking ahead.

Victoria Gough, Lifestyle Editor

I used to spend a good chunk of my time worrying about how I was perceived by others, right down to inspecting how my hair looks from behind before I left for the day or revising simple text messages four or five times before sending them. But when I was told that people don't care as much as you think they do, my entire perspective on life changed. No one will notice if you make a mistake or do something weird — and if they do notice, they're too worried about their own lives to give it a second thought. So go to class in your pajamas, or wear a suit or dress. Speak up if you have something to say, and enjoy your life unapologetically.

Sarah Pellis, Lifestyle Editor

The best piece of advice that I received for the semester is to enjoy it while it lasts. Since I am a senior, and I am graduating in May, people have been telling me to enjoy Penn State as much as I can while I am here. I was told to do this at a networking event, as well as by friends who graduated this past May because apparently it goes by really fast. I think this is valuable because I do not want to rush through my senior year, and I also want to experience all that Penn State has to offer. I try to follow it by seeing friends as much as I can, going to events I wouldn't normally go to and not worrying about jobs just yet. I just want to sit back and smell the roses.

Max Ralph, Football Editor

The best piece of advice I've received came from a man named Paul Hightower, who is a sports administrator at Duquesne. I was interviewing him for a story for my summer internship, and he told me to "mature, but don't grow up." That hit me pretty hard because I realized I never want to feel like I'm holed into what I'm doing or that I have to act in a certain way because I'm older. I always want to do the things that make me happy and enjoy everything in life just as if I was still a little kid. I'm trying to use that advice to be more present in the moment with everything that's going on in my life.

Kit Schroder, Opinion Editor

A great piece of advice my mom always told me was that connections are always a two-way street. I try to apply that to everything during the semester — whether it be with networking, professors or friends — it takes two to reach out and maintain a relationship. Don’t always expect people to read your mind or constantly text first. Times are going to get tough during the school year for everyone, and it’s vital to keep communication key to stay healthy mentally, and so you can look back in twenty years and know you made the most of this populous university and all the great people it has to offer.

Phoebe Cykosky, Features and Investigations Editor

My mom told me to be careful before the semester started.

Did I follow that advice? No. I fell down the stairs by the Hammond Building the second day of class and broke my thumb.

But, this still has to be the best piece of advice I've received recently, and I'm certainly going to follow it for the rest of the year — especially because I don't want to beg another person to take me to urgent care.

Seriously, being careful is an important piece of advice anyone can apply to their own lives because I've learned that you truly don't know what's going to happen to you when you wake up in the morning. Life throws so many unexpected obstacles at us every day, and we just need to adapt to them. Keeping your guard up when needed can help you anticipate those obstacles and better prepare for how to navigate them in various situations.

That doesn't mean live in fear, but I'll call it "live in moderation." But maybe I'm now a little afraid of the stairs.

Sophia Montanye, Multimedia Editor

A piece of advice I have received and been applying to every semester of college is that worrying won't change the outcome of anything. My mom told me this before I went off to college, as I tend to overthink my work and get so nervous about work, it prevents me from starting it. This message has really helped motivate me and keep me sane in school, as it reminds me that no matter how worked up I get, worrying has no effect on how that event will play out — therefore it isn't worth stressing, as that won't help me at all. It helps ease my stress when I get overwhelmed and reminds me why I'm doing what I'm doing.

Carson Schultz, Multimedia Editor

I would say the best advice I’ve gotten for this semester was from my dad before I left to “stress the growth, not the grade.” College is really just about learning, and when you take a step back, it’s a piece of paper that gets you a job. You get out what you put in, and at the end of the day, you’ll look back and see how far you’ve come. This helps me to look at the big picture and not get so stressed about work and grades and such.

Chloe Trieff, Photo Editor

The best piece of advice I was given this semester was to go to as many networking events as I possibly can. So far, I’ve been to a few and have gotten some pretty good connections that I feel will help me when I graduate. This was given to me by multiple people. It’s especially important because it’s my senior year and last chance to network.

Caleb Craig, Photo Editor

I haven't really received advice, but that doesn't prevent me from reciprocating some. At the end of the day, though, it's no excuse to be selfish or completely self-centered — you live for yourself. So do things to help yourself out!

