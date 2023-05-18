After a long and sometimes grueling academic year, many students look forward to a well-deserved break and a chance to rejuvenate.

For some the school year doesn’t stop, and for others it’s a lot of time spent doing nothing.

This summer, The Daily Collegian Board of Editors share how they like to spend the sunny season.

Nick Stonesifer, Editor-in-Chief

When it comes to the summer, it's imperative I use the time to recharge. This is my first year on the Collegian summer staff, and finding ways to balance my work and time to do things I want to do is important. Though it's much easier to do during the summer than the school year, it's easy to get caught up in a summer job or something else and come into the school year burned out. Remembering this will likely be one of my last summers where I'm not working a full-time job is also a motivator to have as much fun as possible.

Olivia Estright, Managing Editor

Now, this might just be a me thing, but I love sitting with my thoughts and driving myself insane. Not only is it something that's easy for me to do, but it comes so naturally. When I'm not at work or editing stories, I fancy staring at a wall and questioning every decision I've ever made. Who would've thought that there are at least three voices in my head chirping at all hours of the day? I'm not advocating for everyone to spiral this summer, but it could be good for the plot — and that's what truly matters, isn't it?

Sophia Montanye, Digital Managing Editor

During the summer, I love to enjoy the weather and spend time outside in nature. I like to spend the summertime with friends and family as well, catching up with them. The summer is a great time to also gain more hobbies and take time to decompress from the school year. I love just being able to take a step back and enjoy all nature has to offer.

Maddie Seelig, News Editor

A single drop of sweat rolling down my tan, freckled face until it is met with the curve of my lip, mixing with the flecks of sand and salt leftover from the ocean. The sky begins to turn orange and pink, as a breeze brushes my legs — flipping through the pages of my book. Making my way to the shower, I look in the mirror and marvel at my wavy hair that is mangled with saltwater and poke my finger at the redness on my face. The shower burns my sun kissed skin, so I apply aloe vera and feel the gel cool the tingle in my arms. Putting on a T-shirt and shorts, I make my way to the oceanfront balcony where my friends are waiting, and we sit in the breeze that rolls off the ocean, sip on our drinks and laugh about our day as the sun disappears — this is how I like to spend my summer.

Mercedes Hamilton, News Editor

My favorite way to make the most of my summer is by doing as much as I can outdoors. Activities that I normally do indoors during other seasons, I do outside — like reading and writing. If I'm with family or friends we'll go on walks, eat outside and even just chat outdoors rather than indoors. The entirety of winter, parts of spring and fall can be harsh in the Northeast so I really try to take advantage of the nice weather.

Avery Hill, Sports Editor

My favorite things to do during the summer all involve the theme of being productive. I don’t often go on vacations, so I try to find things I can do at home. First is working out since summer is a time where you have more freedom — not having to wait in line to work out at the White Building or not being forced to run through campus — so it’s perfect to achieve your goals. I also love to bowl. If you can find a summer pass, it's a cheap option to hang out with your friends whenever you want and have fun. Lastly, I make the most of my summer by doing anything I couldn’t do on campus. Whether it’s a restaurant that they don’t have — or they have but the food isn’t as good — or an activity that isn't possible in the mountains, I make sure that I do it at some point during the summer.

Seth Engle, Football Editor

I like to spend my summer by getting myself in a good routine that I can transfer over the fall. Because my days are typically so busy during the school year, it makes it difficult to prioritize my mental and physical health. But in the summer, I have way more time to go to the gym and lay back for a bit. However, I am not a big fan of taking breaks and people tend to tell me I move too fast. Regardless, I like to work and work hard, whether during the year or summer. The past three years I worked at a nice latin restaurant but I’m not doing that this year. Football editing is enough work and this is kinda like my last real summer before the real world so I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible. I see my friends pretty much everyday but not before finishing all my work and sending out a bunch of emails to network.

Jackson Ranger, Photo Editor

I try to make the most out of my summers by setting new goals for myself. I don’t like the feeling of being stagnant in life so I always try to set professional and personal goals that keep me excited for the future. I also like to travel to other states over the summer since it usually doesn’t take long for State College to feel really small during the summer.

Alex Osman, Multimedia Editor

For me, every summer is an opportunity to be much healthier than I am during the school year. For the past few summers I’ve been able to eat more — and healthier — food and work out much more since I’ve had more time to dedicate to healthy living. Having more time and energy leads to longer workouts, which for me are a great mental health boost as well. I feel more confident, healthier and happier every summer because I’m able to truly buckle down and commit to being healthy.

Olivia Woodring, Opinion Editor

To me, summer serves as a restful reset: catching up with family and friends, rediscovering hobbies, adjusting routine and learning new things. Baking, running, reading and journaling are some of my favorite activities to fill my summer schedule with. Striving to learn more and stretch my capacity in new, healthy ways is also crucial to my agenda. I look forward to returning to my roots back home this summer while also getting comfortable with the uncomfortable by seeking new opportunities and experiences.

