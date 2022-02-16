Of the original 10 Amendments established by the Bill of Rights, there’s none as important to student journalists as the First.

Establishing free speech and, in turn free press, has benefitted both journalists and the public, as the former is able to report without interference from Congress and provide the latter with the news it deserves to know.

While the medium of printed newspapers may be seen as a dying format in the digital age, local and nationwide news outlets continue to print daily. Even if a younger generation is straying away from physical news, there’s still a nicheness of a newspaper.

For Texas A&M University’s student run newspaper, The Battalion, both of those luxuries are at risk.

In an article from the paper, University President M. Katherine Banks told the staff it must “cease printing weekly editions, effective immediately” on Feb. 10. Banks later sent an email to The Battalion stating it will be allowed to print for the rest of the spring semester.

No matter the struggles news outlets face, newspapers will remain an integral part of the journalism field. While it may be antique to some, that doesn’t mean no one picks up a paper. Older generations may not want to get their news from a laptop or phone and would likely rather stick to what they’re accustomed to.

Additionally, the meaningfulness for writers to see their work in a physical format is unmatched, and every journalist should have that opportunity.

The decision to eliminate weekly printing comes from Banks wanting The Battalion to focus solely on digital content and to ultimately become a part of the university’s new journalism department. The staff was given only 24 hours to come to a decision: Remain a student organization and lose funding and resources, or become a part of the Department of Journalism.

What Banks fails to realize is that printing is a necessary skill for students to learn before venturing out into the professional realm of journalism. Who will be able to do it in the future if not taught?

Banks herself stated that she is “not a professor of journalism,” and also doesn’t understand the importance of print media. If she cannot grasp the significance of newspapers in regard to the educational value of journalism, why make this decision?

If Banks and the administration truly cared about furthering the careers of students in journalism, then they would let The Battalion operate as it sees fit.

Printing is a tradition — not just for The Battalion, which has been doing so since 1893 — but for numerous outlets across the country. In doing so, newspapers have been able to preserve moments in history, something digital media cannot capture in the same form.

However, the bigger issue at hand isn’t the loss of printing — it’s the loss of editorial freedom.

Texas A&M is attempting to have total control over The Battalion, and halting newspapers is just the start of it. Including the paper under the new Department of Journalism will allow the school to have influence over what The Battalion can and cannot publish.

According to an article from The Battalion, the university passed Rule 09.02, which says “signage, social media postings, press releases, news media interviews, and website postings, must be approved in accordance with applicable member rules or procedures.”

While Banks claimed it’s not the intention to have control over The Battalion's content, it seems like a sneaky way to ensure it does nonetheless.

Being able to call yourself an independent news outlet is something that may be taken for granted until taken away. All college campuses should have an independent student news outlet that provides the community with the stories it needs to know.

Without that independence, The Battalion will constantly have the university looking over its shoulder. It will likely be unable to publish content that Texas A&M may deem to be controversial. As a result, students and faculty will be unaware of the issues going on that are necessary to a democratic functioning of their university community.

The Battalion's main source of revenue comes from advertising, and the outlet already received $61,000 worth of funding from advertisement deals for this semester.

If the reason behind halting the print publication is a financial reason, will the money that goes into the newspaper be used to combat the issues The Battalion covers? Instead of pursuing this, why doesn’t the administration tackle other issues at the university?

Just like a lack of printing is harmful to the careers of student journalists, not having investigative reporting experience will also set back aspiring writers. Learning how to report on hard-hitting topics and producing a print headline are just a few of the many things expected of professional journalists.

By not providing students with that opportunity, you’re creating a new generation of reporters who will lack the basics required to succeed in this industry. Most journalists begin at their college newspaper where they can hone their craft in preparation for the future.

The Battalion has seen outside support, and that’s what it will take in order for the paper to remain in control of its content. After an outpouring of support on social media, Banks released another statement on Feb. 14, saying the university will “consider alternative solutions” to keep The Battalion printing.

Even with backpedaling from Banks, the true colors of the university have been revealed. Rather than treat The Battalion with respect, the administration ambushed them with a situation that cannot be solved in 24 hours.

What this says about the future of journalism at Texas A&M in the long run could be troubling. But as for The Battalion, their stance to remain strong despite the university’s ignorance could act as a source of empowerment for future journalism majors.

With this being Banks’ first year as university president, who is she to call this transition a “new era for The Battalion?” She failed to even consult with journalism faculty members and instead made the decision with “university leadership.”

The possibility of a new era for The Battalion is something that doesn’t benefit students, rather it seems to be a way Texas A&M can protect itself both financially and optically.

With very few student media outlets present at the university, Banks needs to realize the importance of a tradition like The Battalion — now let it print without interference.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.