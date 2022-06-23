While it takes a village to raise a child, State College has shown it also takes a village to raise awareness. The community has embodied that message this year for Pride Month and its Juneteenth celebrations.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network, the State College borough, 3 Dots Downtown and the Downtown State College Improvement District collaborated to host a parade June 11 — bringing the community together in celebration of Pride Month, similar to other events held across the nation recently.

Additionally, a weeklong celebration was held in State College leading up to June 19 — the day recognized federally as the end of slavery in 1865.

Being a college town, State College is able to target a larger audience by hosting celebratory events downtown for both community members and Penn State students, and it should continue to capitalize on and widen its audience.

State College Pride was sponsored by various local organizations and Penn State colleges, but the university must continue to provide this funding for events to better show support for all communities in the area.

College is the time many discover who they are, and for that discovery to occur in an area that wholeheartedly supports people from all backgrounds and communities is formative. Events like these can help people feel genuinely welcomed and supported, which only makes community bonds stronger.

Increased events celebrating the LGBTQ community, as well as ones like the Juneteenth celebration will only help to continue raising awareness, but more events can only be held if there’s financial support from the entire community.

Yet, the responsibility doesn’t fall solely on small organizations to host events like these because with a larger audience, the university can contribute a larger impact.

Penn State’s marketing and public relations teams can promote State College events and various student organization events via social media. If a simple retweet or a share on Instagram or Facebook can encourage just one more person to attend an event, that’s a win for the entire community.

State College’s Pride Parade and Juneteenth celebrations seemingly grow larger each year, and with the backing of the community, that can only increase. But State College’s LGBTQ and Black communities aren’t solely responsible for educating the community and coordinating events.

Having events in highly trafficked public areas allows for a wider range of State College community members to show up and be an ally for these groups. With events held downtown, passersby may get involved even if they weren’t aware of what was going on beforehand.

But community members can’t pick and choose when they are an ally. The need for support is ongoing — not just when it’s convenient, like at larger holiday-related events.

With the turnover of leadership in the borough, State College Mayor Ezra Nanes and recently elected officials like Divine Lipscomb and Gopal Balachandran on the borough council can provide a brighter future for the community in terms of garnering a greater sense of unity and increased number of allies.

Local officials being present at events like these is crucial for the local community to see its elected representatives doing their jobs of, well, representing them. And those officials need to advertise events to increase the range of people attending and continue to show support.

Even though Pride Month is only one month of the year, and June 19 is one day that comes and goes, that doesn’t mean awareness stops. Moving forward, events must continue to be organized for marginalized communities throughout to normalize and encourage the vocal support of them in State College.

The State College Area School District can play a role in advertising and targeting a different demographic as well — children and their families. If children are included as a part of the target audience for downtown events, they will learn what it’s like to grow up in a community that supports all people.

This generation has the potential to become better allies if it's exposed to events at a young age, and State College must raise the bar as a catalyst for change by showing the importance of representation.

The village that comes together to raise awareness for pressing issues in the community is the same one raising the next generation of leaders who will become allies to all communities, and it’s crucial to continue offering these events — not only for current community members, but for future generations, too.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Phoebe Cykosky can be reached at pkc5181@psu.edu.