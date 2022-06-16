With summer comes more locals taking advantage of the warm weather and influx of outdoor activities and transportation, such as biking, on Penn State’s campus and in downtown State College.

But on June 10, a 35-year-old cyclist died after a car collision with a 16-year-old driver in State College. The accident occured where a bike path crosses Edgewood Circle, according to Captain Greg Brauser of the State College Police Department.

Even though downtown State College and Penn State’s University Park campus aren’t geographically set up to accommodate cyclists, walkers and drivers simultaneously, each has a right to make it to their destinations safely and enjoyably.

The State College borough and Penn State must form collaborative efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of the road and emphasize the importance of the saying “share the road.”

During the academic year, biking serves as a useful means of transportation for students living farther campus as well. Those students shouldn’t feel at risk while traveling from an off-campus apartment to campus.

Yet, there’s a stereotype toward cyclists on campus, and people walking don’t have the best impression of them because of many close calls or actual crashes on sidewalks. Students and cyclists both share the responsibility of remaining vigilant in these cases, but cyclists shouldn’t feel unwelcome to ride due to stereotypes if they abide by safety measures put in place.

Additionally, cyclists don’t have a usable way to travel away from campus since bike lanes downtown are nonexistent, creating dangerous situations for drivers and pedestrians alike.

The university has made some efforts in bike awareness through its Bike Den located at the ground level of the West Deck at West Campus, and the goal of the den is to provide a space for people to connect over biking, learn maintenance and repair strategies.

Yet, people may still be concerned for their well-being while biking, which would lead them to entirely avoid this space if they gave up the sport. Thus, increased awareness about this Penn State initiative is crucial to give cyclists a safe space to learn and engage with like-minded people.

There has also been increased bike detours and signage found around campus, but those routes may not be the most efficient way for students to get from one place to another given time constraints between classes if the routes are out of the way.

While there are some bike lanes off campus and in State College, there isn’t enough awareness as to where they are or regarding the overarching fact that biking isn’t feasible within the community if drivers aren’t aware of their surroundings.

Even the process to keep a bike on campus is confusing for students since many aren’t aware of the bike registration requirement for students before they arrive, and not every student receives emails regarding bike registration and frequently asked questions unless they know where to look for it.

The university introduced Spin Bikes on campus this year as an alternative mode of transportation, but students have to pay for them during the day, and oftentimes, Spin Bikes are utilized later in the evening for recreation and fun rather than transportation — creating even more dangerous situations for those on the road.

Students using Spin Bikes didn’t have to go through the personal bike registration process, meaning they didn’t have an opportunity to learn about the safety needed for operating bikes on campus. With all of the other mandatory training sessions students have to go through, such as programming during New Student Orientation, more education on bike safety would be effective for everyone.

As for the road, whoever is going the faster speed — whether that be a bike around pedestrians or a car around bikes — has the obligation to prioritize safe travel for everyone involved.

The hills of State College and the surrounding area don’t provide an easy route for riders, even with some bike lanes present. And it also doesn’t give drivers a safe way to get from one place to the other.

While the geography obviously can’t be changed, there are solutions like reduced speeds in certain areas that could be a beneficial next step.

Even State College Mayor Ezra Nanes has promoted bike awareness through bike rides with the mayor and other events during Bike Month in May. These are steps in the right direction, but not every month gets promoted nationally to raise awareness of this issue.

The borough of State College is a Bicycle Friendly Business, according to the borough website, which means employers are recognized for creating bicycle-safe environments near their businesses.

However, this title needs to mean more since people’s lives are still at risk if they decide to go for a ride.

Even though this problem isn’t unique to the area, the borough and Penn State need to work together to create awareness, because at the end of the day, lives can and must be saved.

