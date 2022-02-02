July 24, 2009 — the last time the federal minimum wage saw an increase in the U.S..

In the time since $7.25 became the standard for pay, the cost of living, health care and basic goods have steadily risen while the push to raise that initial figure to $15 remains stagnant in many states.

There has also been an increase in the price of housing — a trend that impacts both Penn State students and State College residents alike.

For students, the recent rise in tuition coupled with the costly housing options sets them back from the opportunity to save money and prepare for their futures. Because they’re students, landlords are able to take advantage of them and, in turn, can force them into a monthly rent expense higher than some mortgages.

The stress of finding housing at Penn State is made evident months before students move in. Leases are expected to be signed by October of the year prior with a security deposit down, when in reality tenants have much more time than initially lead on. This process shouldn’t be causing as much anxiety as it does.

The small apartments available often come with issues in an already cramped area, too. The price rate for them continues to rise, and there’s no precedent for it to be decreased — cheap housing isn’t a smart business move.

The likely reason for an inflated market? Luxury high rises.

Complexes like The Maxxen and The RISE have increased the overall cost of housing around State College, regardless of the quality. In turn, this hurts students who cannot afford these options due to a lack of financial aid. Students shouldn’t have to pay a significant amount of money just to be close to campus.

Not every student is as well off as others financially. Because obtaining financial aid can be a struggle, some may have to work full-time jobs while also being a full-time student to afford these prices.

Students shouldn’t have to go through extremes for a necessity like housing. There needs to be a reasonable option for those going through college without financial support.

For those who can afford high rises, there’s nothing wrong with that. The issue at hand is the lack of affordable housing options that ultimately get removed from the area when high rises are erected. What high rises reinforce is the wealth gap in State College and the disconnect between the community and the university.

Take the numerous mobile home parks in State College that were bought out and closed, forcing tenants to find new places to live. Driving on North Atherton Street, you can see an Aldi’s in place of an area that once provided shelter for many.

The idea of luxury apartments is that they provide students with a better sense of comfort but, in turn, neglect the majority of the community. A few years ago, high rises weren’t monopolizing the area and replacing local businesses. Now, they’ve become a staple of the downtown area.

Not only are these large companies pushing out businesses, but they continue to leech off students in a predatory manner. The landlords of the buildings proceed to treat their tenants poorly.

Rather than continue to build these complexes, the need for affordable housing in State College — for students and community members alike — is a must. A thriving area is now becoming watered down to high rises only.

The other option for students who cannot afford to live near campus is to find housing beyond the downtown area. And while yes, these complexes are at a lower price than downtown competitors, there are still caveats.

There’s the need for some form of transportation whether that be by car or through the bus. With the former, not everyone has that luxury. For those who do, be prepared for the cost of a building parking pass and on-campus parking.

As for the latter, some off-campus complexes do provide free CATA Bus passes to their tenants, which is a viable option to get to campus and other parts of the area. For those that don’t, however, the choice is paying for a pass yourself or buying individual rides.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs is broken up into a five section pyramid with the base being psychological, or essential for living, and the zenith being self-actualization, which is met after fulfilling the previous four portions. Shelter makes up a key component of psychological needs.

While housing at its core is a business, there should be no need for students and residents to have added stress in their lives from trying to secure a place of shelter.

