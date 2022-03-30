Among Ezra Nanes’ progressive campaign for mayor of State College, one of his top priorities was “Advocating for Racial Justice, LGBTQA+ Rights, & a more Equitable State College,'' according to his site.

Since his election on Nov. 4, Nanes and the State College Borough Council have proclaimed numerous days in honor of marginalized communities in the State College area. Nanes proclaimed March 8 as International Women’s Day, March 20 as Osaze Osagie Day of Unity and March 31 as Transgender Day of Visability.

Compared to previous elected officials, Nanes and the new leaders of State College are making a conscious effort to address more of the community’s social issues. In small towns like State College, it’s often rare to see these matters brought into the limelight.

Having days that honor specific marginalized groups creates a sense of recognition for them. This not only gives them a day of acknowledgement but also serves as a way of educating those unaware of the experiences of various groups.

The Osaze Osagie Day of Unity served as a way of educating people unaware of the death of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 following a mental health warrant. Three officers were involved in the killing of Osagie, none of which have been charged.

In a downtown area with an abundance of culture, these days give groups like the 3/20 Coalition and the Centre LGBTQA Support Network a reason to hold events to bring the community together. As a result, it allows these groups to have a voice and spread awareness about the cause.

There needs to be a starting point for direct change, and a great way to initiate that is to have dedicated days shed light and visibility on the groups working toward a better State College. In order to do that, the community needs to know what these causes are before addressing legislation and ordinances.

On these days, State College residents are able to see both the struggles and triumphs marginalized groups go through. This can instill a greater sense of empathy toward those represented and make people consider what these days truly mean.

Some days have already been established prior to Nanes’ proclamation, but those like Transgender Day of Visibility wouldn’t exist had it not been for the new mayor. It’s good that the borough is raising these days to honor marginalized members of the State College community beyond the days that were previously established.

These proclamations mean something to those impacted by them and can serve as a step in the right direction toward a more accepting State College.

However, while these days aren’t a bad thing inherently, there’s much more to be done in order to create the State College that Nanes has in mind.

The idea of these days can feel performative as nothing has been done to achieve any form of justice. The messages being put out are fine, but it lacks any meaning without backing it up with actual reform.

If no action is taken within the borough outside of these proclamations, then what’s the point? For some of these events, the announcement occurs and nothing happens — there are no events or celebrations in the borough to prove the day is being celebrated. These days can be promoted better in order to spread awareness to the community.

Rather than just bring it up at a council meeting one time, an easy and effective way to advocate for these days is physical signage around State College. This lack of promotion points to a sense of stagnancy on behalf of the borough.

Take the Transgender Day of Visability. Addressing that the transgender community is visible has good intentions. But what exactly are the steps to make their lives better? Instead of just having one day to celebrate this community, why not take the steps to improve their lives as a whole?

These causes are calling for direct legal action and government support — one day of thought from the State College community doesn’t suffice. Nanes’ and the council’s heart is in the right place, but tangible change is needed — not a single day of awareness.

For some organizations actively working toward social change, the idea of proclaimed days can feel like a blow to their cause and an attempt to satisfy them.

Amid the 3/20 Coalition’s “3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots” seven days of action, Tierra Williams, chair of the 3/20 Coalition, said the proclaimed day of the Osaze Osagie Day of Unity undermines their cause.

“When people say ‘a day of unity’ or… 'What is it going to take for this community to heal?’ What does that mean?” she said at an event on March 19. “I think it means, ‘What is it going to take for you guys to stop protesting? What is it going to take for you guys to stop yelling?'”

While it’s great for people to have these communities in their thoughts, even just for one day, it creates a sense of complacency when striving for change. When asked about any action to be done, these days can be pointed at to serve as better optics.

As a brand new face for State College, Nanes and the borough council are making an attempt to move forward as a progressive administration and create real social impact. In order to do that, the community needs to see forms of legislation to address these issues.

This is applicable to cities across the country, as these honorary days are far from the final step to change. While they may not be significant steps forward, they’re still steps.

If the Penn State community can rally around the “City of THON'' weekend, it can do the same for the other days proposed by Nanes. The people care about THON — they now need to step out of their comfort zone and start caring about things outside of their everyday life.

State College organizations and groups are committed to doing their part to create change — it’s now on Nanes and the borough council to do theirs.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.