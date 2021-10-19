After experiencing “unprecedented pandemic strains,” Mount Nittany Medical Center announced it will begin rescheduling surgeries due to a lowered bed capacity in a release on Oct. 14.

At the time of the release, the medical center said it was caring for 30 coronavirus inpatients, with the daily average increasing from 27 in September to 32 in October. Out of the 30 hospitalized for coronavirus, six are vaccinated, while the remaining 24 are unvaccinated.

According to Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany, other medical centers and systems within the region are also rescheduling surgeries.

Thaker encourages the State College community to not only get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask, but also abide by social distancing guidelines and abstain from attending large gatherings.

Surgery in itself is an already demanding and taxing specialty from a physical, mental and financial perspective. It’s saddening to see something as stressful as surgery become more difficult before the procedure takes place.

There’s nothing more Mount Nittany Medical Center can do as it clearly is trying to provide the best care possible within its current state. While exceptions most likely will be made for emergency cases, it still is disappointing for those who are in pain to not be able to receive the care necessary for an improved life.

If anything should be taken away from the situation at Mount Nittany, it should be a sense of urgency for members of the Centre County community to make a better effort in combating the coronavirus — not just for themselves, but for everyone.

The notion surrounding State College is that it’s a town meant only for college students, but in reality, people of all ages call it their home. Just because coronavirus cases on campus are coming to a halt, it doesn’t mean State College is on the tail end of the pandemic.

Mount Nittany reported it has seen seven time more inpatients for coronavirus than last year since Sept. 1. In September 2020, the medical center treated 15 coronavirus cases. For September 2021, that figure increased to 106 cases.

As the temperature begins to drop, it’s only a matter of time before winter hits Centre County. And with some medical experts believing a major influx of coronavirus cases is possible as the weather gets colder, is State College prepared for this?

If medical centers are already being forced to reschedule surgeries due to positive cases in the middle of October, it doesn’t look promising for what’s to come in January and February.

With few medical facilities present in Centre County, the lack of awareness toward the coronavirus is costing a small medical facility in a somewhat isolated area. It's the only hospital in Centre that serves a total of six counties. The pandemic is far from finished, yet people are treating it as if the summer did away with it entirely.

After being given the green light to no longer have to wear masks, it seems as if State College and the state as a whole has moved on. At this point, the majority of people are exhausted from the pandemic. Because of the mass coverage of coronavirus, many are becoming desensitized and, in turn, become less concerned as well.

Even with a mask mandate in place there is very little mask wearing present downtown and indoors. Whether it be because of not knowing or not caring, State College needs to do a better job of enforcing the mandate.

Regardless of the personal accounts and staggering mortality total, there will still be those unaffected by the coronavirus until it affects them. There are plenty of people in the community unable to receive the vaccine, leaving them more at risk.

Why not help out those who are at higher risk? If you put yourself in their shoes, maybe there’d be a change of heart. Going through the pandemic with a selfish outlook is the wrong way of doing so, as countless people have already put aside what’s best for them, asked “what’s best for everyone?”

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.