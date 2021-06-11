A new fast-food chain restaurant is planning to nestle itself in the midst of the bustling downtown area of State College — home to a plethora of local businesses, some having roots thick with Penn State pride.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Louisiana-originated chicken restaurant, is making strides toward filling a large storefront on College Avenue while local eateries and shops seem to fill the nooks and crannies of downtown alleyways.

With more than 500 locations strewn across the South and Midwest, Raising Cane’s has become a popular chain with its own “cult following” — one which could bring a lot of business to downtown State College.

This new addition to College Avenue would be one of the chain’s few eastern locations — an exciting new venture for the many Raising Cane’s virgins. However, this new addition may not be as exciting for the local business owners.

With a well-known chain making its way into the quaint college town, community members should be concerned for locally owned stores that primarily rely on the business of Penn Staters and out-of-town visitors to make ends meet.

Businesses like Big Dean’s Hot Chicken, a chicken tender restaurant that recently opened downtown one of its only two locations, will have to compete with the new chain firsthand, not to mention the smaller family-owned eateries.

Not only will the impending addition of Raising Cane’s loom over the heads of State College locals, but the chain will be an eyesore that won’t fit in with the small town charm of downtown.

The locally owned art stores, clothing shops and restaurants are what make State College unique and memorable to visitors and Penn State alumni. Without them, Happy Valley wouldn’t have the same aesthetic it has today.

That doesn’t mean State College can’t enjoy Raising Cane’s completely, though.

Alternative Raising Cane’s locations such as along North Atherton Street and inside the HUB-Robeson Center’s food court could be better for the community as a whole. So, the State College community can still enjoy the supposed cult classic chicken without its looming presence in the small downtown.

Instead of bringing in more chain restaurants, the borough should focus on promoting small businesses owned by locals, alumni and even student organizations looking for the space to kick off their start-ups.

Downtown State College should be a place where Penn State pride holds the community together in its blue and white arms — not a place that lets large commercial businesses flood out the rich tradition of the area.

Daily Collegian News Editor Courtney Benedetto can be reached at cmb7747@psu.edu.