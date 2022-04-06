The Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case. The Timothy Piazza hazing death. The coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of his tenure in 2014, Penn State President Eric Barron’s time in State College has been bookended by controversy.

The moment he stepped in, Barron was tasked with leading the university through one of its darkest periods following the removal of former President Graham Spanier by the Board of Trustees and the brief interim presidency of Rodney Erickson.

And as he exits, he’ll do so amid a global pandemic.

To put it simply, there was rarely a period of smoothness during Barron’s incumbency. But that looks to be the opposite for the beginning of President-elect Neeli Bendapudi’s term at Penn State.

Bendapudi will become the 19th president of Penn State on May 10 as Barron’s contract with the university comes to end in June. The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a recommendation of Barron’s end of term provisions on Tuesday.

While her official tenure as president hasn’t begun yet, the passing of the torch to Bendapudi has been off to a smoother start since she began a commonwealth campus tour on March 18.

With over 20 commonwealth campuses across Pennsylvania and online, Penn State is more than just University Park. This tour serves as a way for Bendapudi to make all students and faculty members feel like they’re a part of the university, not just a commonwealth campus.

While she is currently working under Barron to prepare for the position, Bendapudi will adjust best by looking at the successes and failures of Barron’s tenure, especially during times of crisis management.

The way Barron handled the Piazza hazing case is a prime example of how he guided the university through tragedy while also seeing results. Barron wanted to make a change to greek life, and Piazza’s death forced him to make those necessary changes.

While it shouldn’t take the death of a student to pursue the university’s goals, the community will remember the efforts Barron took in handling the Piazza case. Whatever goals Bendapudi establishes for Penn State, it could be a defining part of her tenure.

However, Barron also had his fair share of mishaps while at the helm. His handling of the coronavirus pandemic was far from perfect, which led to the university facing backlash from both students and faculty.

While no one could’ve truly prepared for the pandemic, it was the way Barron and the university went about dealing with it that was an issue. Instead of listening to the people who are actually a part of Penn State, it felt as though Barron only had the university’s donors in mind when making decisions.

Financing is a heavy influence, but when the community holds numerous protests in regard to the university’s handling of the pandemic, perhaps that should be considered more than someone writing a check.

There was also a lack of transparency from the administration as a whole. Students shouldn’t be left with more questions than they already have after a virtual town hall. Being more open with the community, in turn, leads to less questions that need to be fielded.

But not all of this lies entirely on Barron. Like all leaders, he has his own administration, as well as the Board of Trustees under him with its own influence. While he may be the figurehead, not all of these decisions were made solely by Barron.

Though she’ll have the opportunity to learn from Barron’s efforts, Bendapudi will also need to prove herself as a leader through her own merit. Because of the smooth transition thus far, Bendapudi will be able to focus on more student-oriented issues without having to deal with larger conflicts like Barron once did.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Bendapudi’s tenure will be the impact she’ll have on athletics. It’s no secret that many people have worried about Bendapudi’s future relationship with Penn State Athletics with reports of a controversial decline in athletics at Louisville.

With sports being such a large part of Penn State, Bendapudi will have to show that she can lead a university with a rich athletic history — beginning with the search for a new athletic director.

Despite the importance of athletics, Bendapudi was hired for a reason. Her time as the president of the University of Louisville saw growth in enrollment, graduation rates and donor support — making her more than capable of leading Penn State.

The way money is allocated is a great way for Bendapudi to set herself apart from predecessors.

One of the best ways to show students and faculty you care about the community would be by allocating more resources to Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services. Not only should CAPS be more available, but students should also feel comfortable approaching its services.

Funds should also be allocated to the Gender Equity Center, which currently houses a small staff of roughly six to seven employees. Other universities have entire staffs dedicated to listening to those who have suffered from sexual and relationship violence — Penn State has one. And with an increased in reported cases of sexual assault this past semester, the time is now to make this change.

The likelihood of Bendapudi going through her tenure without facing any issues of Barron’s magnitude is hard to say. No one could have predicted any of the issues during Barron’s tenure would occur — they simply have to be taken in stride.

While it seems like Barron steered Penn State through the pandemic, there’s no telling if another health crisis will happen or if the coronavirus pandemic could simply be elongated.

If not resolved before the end of the spring, Bendapudi will also be the president who will handle the future of assistant professor Oliver Baker, who is in the process of being terminated following a physical altercation with a counter-protester at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021.

After the altercation with Penn State student Avi Rachlin, the counter protester, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

"Regrettably, the university intends to hold a hearing under the AC70 process if I choose not to resign," Baker said. "That is all that I wish to say at this point."

Like Barron will be remembered for his handling of Sandusky and Piazza, Bendapudi may be associated with issues similar to Baker’s.

Regardless of the issues she may or may not face, Bendapudi will serve as a new face of representation for Penn State. She’s already made history by being not only the first woman to be named president but also as the first person of color — an intersectional identity. This serves as a way of recognizing marginalized communities and encouraging diversity and inclusion on campus — though, further changes to support those communities must be implemented.

As May 10 approaches and a new chapter of leadership enters, it cannot go without saying that Barron accomplished a fair amount during his tenure. Despite the backlash he may have faced at times, he still established a legacy at Penn State.

Barron’s legacy in his final weeks should be remembered for giving Bendapudi a smooth transition in her new role — something he didn’t have the luxury of receiving. And with his guidance, Bendapudi will be primed for a strong start to her presidency, and in turn, she can begin establishing her own legacy.

