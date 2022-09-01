For the first time, Penn State football fans might be saying “cheers” during kickoff in Beaver Stadium.

The university said it’s considering selling alcohol during football games, and there are plans in place for this possibility.

However, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, the university will need to “secure” the Board of Trustees' and other “necessary approvals” before sales can occur. A start date has not been confirmed.

The decision would follow other Big Ten universities that currently sell alcohol at their stadiums, including Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Minnesota and Iowa, with possible plans recently introduced at Michigan and Michigan State.

Penn State would be smart to follow, as alcohol would generate a new source of revenue — and a big one at that. It’s no secret that fans tailgate before heading into the stadium, so the university might as well make a profit.

But if it’s approved, where will the new stream of revenue be allocated?

With the recent tuition raise, many options need to be heavily considered — instead of the newfound cash going right back into potential Beaver Stadium renovations.

While there is a good chance this may be the case, there are a lot of other causes the university could use the revenue for. There are plenty of other sports teams whose facilities could use renovations — for example, swimming and diving, baseball or tennis.

The student body could benefit from more financial help, as well, if Penn State decided to allocate even more revenue toward scholarships or financial aid to help pay the higher tuition rates.

The university should also keep stadium cleanup — when some student organizations wake up very early after home games to earn money by cleaning the stadium — in mind when deciding where to allocate the money. There’s a good chance alcohol in Beaver Stadium will increase the amount of trash left behind, and it’s already a big task to clean.

Investing more money in these organizations to compensate them fairly for the elevated work would be fair, or pulling the plug and, instead, investing in another way to clean the facility.

In order for this to be a successful test run, Penn State must be firm in the way it regulates alcohol sales.

There will likely be a drink limit for those purchasing alcohol, but it might prove difficult to enforce. The university would need to find a foolproof solution, such as the wristbands with tabs that were given out at Topgolf this summer or keeping track of purchases on students’ Penn State IDs.

Of course, the drinking culture that comes with football games is unavoidable.

There is a chance, however, that having the option to purchase alcohol inside the stadium could be safer for students, as they won’t feel the need to drink so much outside of the games. Additionally, vendors would be able to refuse to serve visibly intoxicated attendees, which would be important for safety.

Even if students choose to save on the in-stadium prices and opt to continue tailgating, alumni will be eager to spend the money — possibly even more than students would.

No matter who the patrons are, Penn State should follow the footsteps of Big Ten institutions already making money off of alcohol sales in their stadiums.

