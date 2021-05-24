Penn State has long been the proverbial poster child for large, state-based public universities.

A recent Faculty Senate decision that recommended removing gendered and binary terms from program and course descriptions garnered national attention: CNN covered the approved proposition, and NowThis informed its 2.7 million Twitter followers about the removal of terms like freshman and sophomore.

The proposition, which changes the preexisting AD84 policy, will replace he/him/his and she/her/hers in descriptions with they/them/theirs and other non-gendered terms like student or faculty member if implemented by the office of the president.

Freshman/sophomore/junior/senior will transform into first-year/second-year and so on. And, underclassmen and upperclassmen will be extinct with lower division and upper division taking their places respectively.

The Faculty Senate cites the terms that are receiving replacements as sexist and classist. Ultimately, the university seems interested in fostering a more gender-inclusive space while also eliminating terms with negative connotations — super-senior will become “advanced-standing.”

These changes aren’t unique to Penn State: Yale shifted to gender-neutral terms in 2017, and many other Ivy League universities removed “freshman” from their written vocabularies years ago. Yet, with Penn State maintaining a gigantic presence — both literally and figuratively — AD84 created a buzz.

Anything to make the university more inclusive and affirming for people other than the cisgender majority is a step in the right direction. Many of these terms have enforced old patriarchal standards. Everyday language may not seem like anything to create a controversy over, but being fed constant patriarchy-enforcing terms can subconsciously create internalized biases.

The change is something that many people may not have given much thought about before the news received nationwide attention. However, it is a cisgender privilege to assume the decision isn’t important.

Language can be a major source of gender dysphoria for some transgender, nonbinary and/or gender non-conforming people. Small changes like these aren’t affecting the cisgender masses that are upset about what they consider a break from tradition, and this is only highlighting their privilege and consequent need to remain silent in this situation.

Those with the loudest voices surrounding AD84 tend to be cisgender. They’re expressing their grievances with a policy that will have little to no impact on their lives — people will likely continue to verbally use the colloquial terms the university discontinued.

Instead, the national attention should be placed on transgender and nonbinary people and what changes they would like at Penn State to create a more affirming environment.

There’s plenty at Penn State that remains gendered and likely serves as a larger source of discomfort for those experiencing gender dysphoria: many campus bathrooms are separated by gender.

Bringing transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming people to lead conversations about what else can be done is essential to create meaningful changes that allow all students and faculty members to feel safe, affirmed and seen. Stopping at just shifting the language used in course and program descriptions and excluding these voices would prove the current policy changes are a performative action used to appear “woke.”

Though Penn State is comparatively late to the removal of these terms, it’s still a positive step. Now, the university must show a real commitment to removing patriarchal and cisgender standards by listening to opinions from those who are not cisgender. Language can be impactful, but a continuation of gender inclusive policies around campus could arguably be more important.

And, Penn State’s position as the aforementioned proverbial poster child could influence other universities to follow in the same direction to make American academica more gender inclusive.

It’s a basic need that everyone deserves to feel welcomed and safe within their university, and Penn State should listen to those who still have not been fully granted equity to provide this necessity.

Daily Collegian Managing Editor Becky Marcinko can be reached at rnm5187@psu.edu.