Juneteenth.

For many of the students roaming Penn State’s predominantly white campus, this is a word they hadn’t learned until recently. Many high schools don’t include Juneteenth in their curricula — and a town considered “progressive” didn’t officially recognize the significance of June 19 until recently.

A celebration of the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free all enslaved people, Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the U.S. According to History.com, the troops didn’t arrive in Texas until after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed — two years after, specifically.

The State College Borough Council recognized Juneteenth as a holiday at its June 7 meeting and proclaimed “Juneteenth Freedom Day” a day for celebration. The borough even recognized Juneteenth before the entire country: President Joe Biden signed a bill marking the commemoration of the end of slavery as a national holiday on Thursday.

State College is sometimes considered a progressive flower amid the more conservative central Pennsylvania garden. It’s a college town, and the borough council passes resolutions related to condemning racial bias and hate, and aiding mental health resources.

Yet, the borough hosted its first official Pride month event on Saturday — much later than other bustling areas. Additionally, some of State College’s marginalized community members report hateful acts in the area. Most alarming, the three officers allegedly involved in shooting and killing Osaze Osagie — a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia — in March 2019 still have not been charged.

The recognition of Juneteenth could potentially show the borough cares about creating equity in State College. It allows white people who have not learned about Juneteenth in school a chance to educate themselves — knowledge is one of the most powerful tools in building empathy, and erasing past biases and prejudices.

But Texas, a state some believe to be more conservative than Pennsylvania, recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1980. Florida and Oklahoma followed in 1991 and 1994, respectively. Why did Pennsylvania wait until 2011 — making it the 41st state to do so? And why has State College not heavily publicized its recognition?

There are plenty of Black leaders, activists and innovators working to create change within the community: The 3/20 Coalition continues to fight for justice for Osagie and all Black lives, and the State College Chapter of the NAACP was involved in the holiday’s recognition.

Numerous campus organizations — including Black Caucus, Black Student Union and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Student Commemoration Committee — seek to create a more inclusive and equitable campus. These are the people who deserve credit for some steps the borough makes toward inclusivity rather than white council members. These are the people hosting the borough’s “Liberation Weekend” in celebration of Juneteenth rather than the so-called progressive local government.

State College has a long way to go in terms of equity — yet it isn’t all negative news. Several progressive candidates who are part of the PA United slate recently won their respective primaries. And at the least, the recognition of Juneteenth can provide an opportunity for ignorant State College community members to educate themselves about the day.

But there’s still a long road left to travel. As Juneteenth becomes more widely known among the predominantly white community, these residents should not treat the holiday as solely a day off from work — similar to how Martin Luther King Jr. Day has disrespectfully become. The community must seek further education on this day about the history of the holiday, how to work to make oneself and one’s community actively anti-racist, and the ongoing slavery and systemic oppression that still exists across the country.

State College’s Black population is not responsible for educating the rest of the community —it’s fine to accept education that was openly offered, but there are vast resources both on the internet and within the university that work to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the U.S.’s history with and the present remains of white supremacy. Black people do not owe the community a recounting of their trauma just to educate their white neighbors.

State College is a vibrant town bustling with Black artists, performers, writers and academics. There are Black students and community members creating more life, beauty and knowledge across campus and in the borough.

And the entire Black community deserves full equity within what is either a temporary location for college or their permanent home. This must go further than recognizing a holiday that other areas did years ago.

Daily Collegian Managing Editor Becky Marcinko can be reached at rnm5187@psu.edu.