Over 4,000 miles.

That’s the distance between State College and Ukraine.

Typically, the affairs of Ukrainians aren’t on the minds of Penn State students. Now, it has become the daily topic of discussion for not only students but for the entire world.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, many countries came to aid Ukraine via sanctions placed on Russia and military-backed support. In the U.S., rallies have sparked across the country backing Ukraine.

State College is just one of the many places where these rallies took place, when students came together on Feb. 24 alongside the Penn State Ukrainian Society in solidarity for a “Pray for Ukraine” rally.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia affects many people and will continue to affect other countries as it continues. Amid these troubling times, the efforts of Penn State students and activists coming together on a united front so quickly is a promising sight.

In the five days since the initial rally, numerous events have been planned in support of the country and a Venmo account to collect donations from Penn State students for Ukraine has been created as well.

What might seem like minor actions to some, the efforts done by those who took part go a long way in supporting those who are in need.

Rather than have students without ties to Ukraine lead these movements, Ukrainian students have been given the opportunity to take charge and speak on behalf of their country. It’s now the responsibility of those showing support to listen and remain allies.

The past year for Penn State and State College has been unique with the uptick in protests and rallies held by students and faculty. Whether that be the “Love is Louder” event or the work of the 3/20 Coalition, community members aren’t afraid to make their voices heard, which can be attributed to the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in summer 2020.

And with the recent rallies held for Ukraine, said voices will continue to be heard and, in turn, have the potential to inspire more movements in the future.

At the heat of the conflict, rallies won’t lead to tangible change in Kyiv, but as it progresses, the involvement of the U.S. will likely change, offering students new ways to support Ukraine.

While the war might not impact the daily lives of Americans yet, the longer it goes on, there may be more repercussions to come — especially if the country becomes more involved. The economy will take a hit, and the rallies may become more divisive.

Regardless of the length of time this conflict goes on for, the State College community must remain unified and provide support to those impacted.

Through these times, it’s important to check in on Ukrainian and Russian students.

Both parties are a part of a historical event that is most likely leaving a strain on their mental health. Penn State must make it a top priority to provide them with the proper resources necessary to help them through this time. Whether that be counseling appointments or leniency in the classroom, the university can help support these students in a multitude of ways.

Additionally, the State College community must remember: Just because someone is Russian, it doesn’t mean they’re in favor of Putin’s actions.

Many Russians are against the war, and Russian students at Penn State shouldn’t be treated differently or judged because of their ancestry. Here at Penn State, they’re just like everyone else.

Because some nationalists might look for a scapegoat locally, targeting Russians in State College will not solve any issues in Ukraine. The fight isn’t in the U.S.

Students aren’t the only group affected by this turmoil. Faculty and staff members may also be dealing with their own personal ties to Eastern Europe. They’re humans, just like the students, and deserve to take time when needed with the full support of the administration behind them.

If it hasn’t become a part of the curriculum yet, then this war will soon be discussed in the majority of classrooms. While educating students on this conflict is incredibly beneficial, professors should be weary of the mental turmoil that could be inflicted on Ukrainian and Russian students in their classes.

Unless students feel comfortable discussing it, professors shouldn’t single out students who are Russian or Ukrainian for the sake of a lecture. They most likely are already being bombarded with questions as is, so treating this conflict in a sensitive manner is key.

It cannot be emphasized enough that this is a time of unrest for the world. The power of the voice is one that seems small but, when coupled with others, can serve as an outlet for people to build a better sense of community.

The outpouring of support from the Penn State community serves as a blueprint for students and community members alike to stand up for what they believe in. After months of protest versus counterprotest, a sense of unity in State College is a sign that this can be achieved with any issue.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.