As the spring semester approaches its end, many thoughts, concerns and reflections become a part of a college student’s daily life. While students cope with burnout and mounting projects, the end of the semester can be difficult for many.

Alongside mental exhaustion and obstacles that arise during the last push of the semester, the pressure to finish final papers and exams goes hand in hand with the expectation that students get summer jobs and internships.

And for seniors, the end of the spring semester is the last time they’ll step foot on University Park campus as undergraduate students.

From graduation and tearful goodbyes to the instant stress of entering the post-college world, it’s important for students to make the most out of their summers if they can before heading into a new phase of their lives.

It’s important for graduating seniors to cherish every memory of college life during finals week. Spending time with friends and loved ones shouldn’t be overshadowed by the fear and pressure of finding a high-paying job right after college.

Change is scary, and as college students navigate new stages in their lives, it's important for them to prioritize their personal needs.

However, following a traditional path isn't for everyone. It's crucial for college students to know their strengths and weaknesses, make the most of their time and put themselves first when evaluating plans for summer.

For many, a summer internship is an ideal way to acclimate to new work environments and gain experience. While for others, taking a step back and recalibrating is critical to be refreshed going into the upcoming academic year.

Every student should consider making a plan for themself that accommodates their mental health needs and goals. Oftentimes, guilt is deeply connected with taking a step back or changing previously established plans. It’s important to learn to cope with a change of plans or rejection — and instead take a well-deserved break.

Failure isn’t as scary as it seems, and college students shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes and learn.

Expectations, while encouraging, can also be damaging — especially when initial plans change or unexpected life events emerge. Penn State students need to learn to fight unrealistic expectations in order to deal with end of semester stress in a healthy manner.

Not having life pre-planned or knowing your next move is also valid, but it’s typically not normalized among college students.

Taking a step back, breathing and being surrounded by a strong support system of loved ones is paramount when navigating any change or transition. Students should normalize appreciating college life as it happens and being excited about the uncertainties of the future.

