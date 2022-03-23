Since its establishment in 1855, the 18 presidents of Penn State followed a pattern — white and male.

On May 10, Neeli Bendapudi will break that pattern as the 19th president of the institution.

Bendapudi will become the first woman and the first person of color to hold the position following the end of current President Eric Barron’s tenure.

For marginalized communities, being able to see representation in positions of power can be uplifting. Whether that be Bendapudi as university president or Marie Hardin serving as the dean for the Bellisario College of Communications, seeing representation confirms that these are achievable dreams for aspiring women.

And with more universities growing in women students,, all institutions — especially Penn State — need to do a better job of honoring the work and achievements of women. That also goes for women of color and queer women, as this offers different perspectives for the university to consider.

Women shouldn’t have to feel like they’re being silenced in a STEM course or feel guilty for celebrating accomplishments and enjoying their life.

There needs to be a direct change in the culture at Penn State. And Bendapudi’s election could help change the landscape.

The university cannot become complacent when Bendapudi takes office, however. Electing a woman of color is not enough in progressing toward a more accepting university.

Make an effort to hire more women professors. Recognize the experiences of women of color and queer women. Understand the importance of the rhetoric used when approaching these issues. By bettering the experiences for women in college, it, in turn, can lead to them pursuing careers in academia.

And just as there’s a need for better representation and support, Penn State — and all of the people that make up its community — must also make its campus a safer environment for women.

The fall 2021 semester saw 25 known forcible sex offenses reported, the highest that figure was since fall 2016. Despite the uptick in offenses, sexual assault is still treated like a rare phenoma. In reality, it’s commonplace in institutions that go beyond Penn State. The university is a problem within a much larger issue.

But rather than view it as isolated incidents, sexual assault must be viewed from a humane and personal level. The emotional impact that sexual assault leaves on a person sticks with them, regardless of when it occurred. It leaves them feeling negative about themselves and can force them to struggle with everyday tasks.

The solutions to sexual assault often center around the survivors and how they can do to prevent it from happening. That doesn’t address the root cause of these cases — so rather than tell a woman to dress a certain way or live their life differently, put the onus on those committing these crimes.

Men need to be better educated at a young age on the concept of consent and the impact sexual assault has on victims. There also needs to be a crack down on abusers with more strict punishments.

Men are also victims of sexual harassment. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 43% of men have reported some form of harassment and/or assault. For women? 81%.

And yet, there are many cases that will never be addressed. According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, over 2/3 of sexual assaults go unreported. Twenty five sex offenses may have been reported last semester, but there were likely more that occurred without the public’s knowledge.

Once at the college level, there are numerous ways Penn State can better address the impacts of sexual assault. Rather than have training at New Student Orientation or an online class students can quickly click through, there needs to be an actual emphasis on education.

Replace the first-year seminar classes with a more comprehensive course that forces students to learn about and study sexual assault. If Penn State doesn't want to change its curriculum, then it should bring in sexual assault survivors to speak at NSO to emphasize their experiences.

Penn State must also take its approach to sexual assault more seriously than it currently does. Rather than treat its students like children with acronyms like FRIES, it must address these issues in a straightforward manner.

Treating sexual assault so lightly can lead to a lack of education on its impacts. Abusers don’t view their actions as disrespectful and wrong – they see it as something survivors should enjoy.

And it’s often the ones trusted most that end up inflicting harm. Abusers aren’t foreboding figures — they’re friends, classmates or neighbors. They’re people you know.

Men need to look at their friends and hold them accountable for their actions. They cannot sit around and pretend like nothing happened. As difficult as it might be to speak out, sexual assault needs to be addressed.

Men must also listen when women speak out about their experiences and take them seriously rather than ignore them. Survivors shouldn’t have to justify or forget about their experiences. Harassment is still harassment, and it must be addressed, not cast aside.

This is becoming a pervasive culture at Penn State and college life as a whole. There’s no reason why women should feel self-conscious and uncomfortable on campus. Body image in general is already an issue, but coupled with stares and snide comments, it snowballs into an even larger problem.

College is a time where women are finding out who they are and learning to speak up on certain topics. But when forced to question the time and place to say things, it creates a culture of second guessing.

With many organizations being male dominated, at what point does this no longer become a conversation? The comments and jokes male leaders and role models make add up over time. Women in leadership positions will continue to be talked over by male cohorts.

And as a result, sexism will remain a part of the daily lives of women.

With March being Women’s History Month, the context often revolves around sexism and sexual violence. And as important as it is to address this, women must also be commemorated for their success.

This isn’t a two-dimensional case where the month is boiled down to the issues women face. It’s a time of recognition for great things women achieve each day in all aspects of life— it’s more than just the conflicts they face.

And Penn State has a plethora of successful women. So, while celebrating Bendapudi and Hardin, also acknowledge Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the first woman head coach for the women’s volleyball team. Or the legacy of Sandy Barbour as she concludes her time as the vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

Regardless of whether it's a student, a dean or a coach, the goal of making Penn State a more welcoming institution for the women who represent it is achievable. And with a woman soon to be at the helm, the time for change is now.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.