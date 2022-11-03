For college students, voting can often feel optional. But that should not be the case.

With two major parties, neither candidate is going to represent all of the values an individual is looking for when voting, so it’s easy for Penn State students to feel discouraged to do so.

However, Pennsylvania is a swing state, so it’s essential for students to vote, especially with issues like Senate Bill 106 — a monumental abortion decision — being debated.

Out-of-state students, especially, should consider the importance of casting ballots in Pennsylvania when registering to vote. If their home state is already set as red or blue, then they should register in Centre County. Since most Penn State students will live in the area for four years, they will reap the benefits of local elections.

College students are already setting themselves up well for the future by attending an educational institution, and voting falls into that category since incumbents represent them and can affect direct change in their lives.

However, while it’s great to encourage people to vote, students must do so in all elections — not just the presidential one. There must be heavy emphasis placed on the importance of voting in every election, such as the general election quickly approaching on Tuesday.

With that, candidates must be aware that the majority of constituents in State College’s district is students. Candidates should do their best to appeal to that crowd and encourage them to complete their civic duty by showing up to vote on Election Day.

This includes hosting and advertising campaign events on campus or at nearby locations so students will be more likely to attend, such as the Doug Mastriano rally on Tuesday and the “Rally in the Valley” on Wednesday, featuring Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Austin Davis.

Many people don’t hear about these events unless they’re advertised or supported by political student-run organizations. This means marketing typically reaches voters candidates have already won over, which is extremely detrimental to election campaigns attempting to gain new supporters.

It’s important for event organizers to intentionally attract a wider variety of students in order to increase students’ political literacy.

When Election Day comes around, it’s necessary for Penn State to do its part to make it as advantageous as possible for students to vote. While it’s not possible for all professors to give students the day off from class, they must consider ways to make this process more convenient for their students.

For example, the HUB-Robeson Center is typically a polling place, and it will be on Tuesday, but not everyone is aware that it’s available. Penn State must do its part to better spread this fact and encourage students to take advantage of the proximity.

Local media outlets should create simple voting guides detailing issues applicable to college students. Many don’t even know how the government works, and Penn State can foster a larger percentage of voters among the student body by creating and sharing these voting guides as well.

While Penn State has sent out emails regarding voting ahead of Election Day, the simpler the information is for students to consume, the more likely they will research issues being debated and decide for themselves which candidates to support.

Of course, it ultimately comes down to students since it’s impossible for Penn State to require students to vote in local and general elections. Each student must realize the impact elections have on their lives and take initiative to vote on Tuesday.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Kit Schroder can be reached at cas7114@psu.edu.