Penn State students took their post-win celebration a bit too far after the Thursday night away game victory against Purdue.

A crowd of an estimated 1,000 football fans flooded the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and Locust Lane in celebration, according to the State College Police Department.

Students danced to music playing through portable speakers and climbed signs and poles in the intersection — blocking cars that were trying to drive through. Other students hung out of their apartment balcony windows to see what was going on.

Students flood the streets after @PennStateFball’s win over Purdue pic.twitter.com/eOwfK3EWfF — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 2, 2022

Clearly, Penn State students have immense school spirit, and their hearts were in the right place after the close, edge-of-your-seat win. There’s also a sense of normalcy that’s been lacking the past few semesters due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions — which may have made students feel it was finally time to let loose.

However, the incident could have taken a bad turn if someone had gotten seriously hurt, which could have easily happened with students blocking traffic and climbing on property along the street.

Students need to recognize that State College is not their playground — citizens and families live here, too.

For community members, who may have just been trying to get home that night after a long day of work, for example, the incident was unnecessary and disrespectful.

At around 1 a.m. Friday, the university issued a PSU Alert to the Penn State community, warning people to avoid downtown State College. According to the alert, the crowd occupying the intersection was considered “an unlawful disturbance.”

“Leave the area, or be subject to arrest,” the alert said.

State College police would soon refer to the incident as a “celebratory disturbance” in a statement released the following day, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying certain males through pictures who were allegedly involved.

"State College police remind fans that showing your enthusiasm for your team’s accomplishments should not involve property destruction, the disruption of public transportation or commerce," the release said. "We appreciate the participants’ cooperation with police requests to disperse and their compliance with the emergency alert to leave the area initiated by Penn State University."

Penn State’s alert was necessary to give students sufficient warning before making arrests, as it would have been impossible to warn anyone verbally over the music and noise.

It’s refreshing to see the university send an alert so promptly, but why now?

Penn State needs to let students know about everything that affects them — not pick and choose. Hopefully this was a sign that alerts will become more routine when needed in the future.

But a warning would have benefited the State College community more than the students, as the Penn State alert likely intrigued some students, drawing them to the celebration.

The local community needed to be warned to not drive on Beaver Avenue downtown during the disturbance, and instead, take a detour.

While it’s possible that parents and non-students in the local community signed up to receive PSU Alerts and other notifications from Penn State, it’s not a guarantee that everyone who needed to see the disturbance alert did.

With many hopeful wins to come after that game, the student body needs to find a different way to celebrate for the safety of everyone in the community — not at the top of State College’s lampposts.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Kit Schroder can be reached at cas7114@psu.edu.