College students are no strangers to the weight of balancing classes, homework and extracurricular activities.

It’s easy to succumb to outside demands and deadlines by putting these ahead of personal time, threatening the stability of your mental health.

This is something a lot of people tend to joke about, but really, it’s no joke — Penn State students must find ways to put themselves first.

In college, there’s pressure to join and lead as many clubs that can fit into your schedule, while still making it to every class and earning straight A’s. On top of that, there’s the expectation that students must expand their resumes with internships and jobs, leading to a looming fear of failure.

Oftentimes, clubs and other activities can demand the same work as a real job would — but without the boundaries of having a 9-to-5 set schedule.

It’s important for students to instead create boundaries themselves and have a routine during the day, which can be a great way to stay grounded amid chaos.

This could mean putting your phone away instead of bringing it with you to bed as you try to fall asleep, for example. Constantly staring at a screen for hours while doing homework or studying can be detrimental to your mental health.

A routine can also mean blocking out separate hours in the day for work and personal time on your calendar.

However, it’s easier said than done to put work aside and find time for yourself without feeling guilty. But force yourself to take a 15-minute break — it’ll make you feel better when you return to your work.

Even small breaks can go a long way.

A break can happen at any time of the day it fits, depending on the person or situation. Everyone eats, so why not put aside the work and use meals as a way to unwind for a little? Whether it be by yourself or chatting with some friends to mentally bounce back, this is a good time to take a break before diving back into your studies.

A break can also mean making time — at least once a month — to cry. Seriously, let it out.

Find time to get outside, even if it means finding an outdoor study spot that you can use to take a step back from your work. Surround yourself with environments that work for you.

These healthy environments can also apply to extracurriculars. It’s best to participate in activities you actually enjoy and cut out anything that’s not fulfilling.

If you don’t enjoy your major, don’t overwhelm yourself with clubs that are going to force you to burn out quickly just because it feels like you have to.

And if it’s starting to become too much — don’t be afraid to take a step back. It's not going to be the end of the world.

A lot of people have been raised to never quit or back down, but it’s time to change that narrative. Being transparent with someone about a mental health situation should never be something that’s punished or looked down upon.

If it is, then that’s not the energy you want to surround yourself with anyway.

You don’t have to have a catastrophic situation to justify taking that step back, either. Everyone handles things differently, and most people have different breaking points. Since we’re students who are going through a lot of the same experiences, we should talk about them more openly.

Breaking the stigma of not being good enough if you’re not putting in maximum effort has been discussed more recently, even at a national level, but it starts by making a difference in our everyday environment.

Practice yoga, journal, exercise for endorphins, seek out people with a positive mindset, learn new things, listen to music or find a way to find humor in things — the list goes on and on of small ways you can expand your perspective to realize that each day is just one drop in the bucket of your whole life.

There are negatives to be found in every situation, and constantly complaining will only bring you down more. Implement what works best for you to be the most inspiring version of yourself.

Because at the end of the day, the only person you have is you, so it’s important to nurture your relationship with yourself. When self-reflecting, are you okay with who you are and what you stand for?

