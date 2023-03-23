With the spring semester past its midpoint already, the phenomenon derived from academic and social burnout — known as midsemester fatigue — is one Penn State students are very familiar with.

From THON to spring break, the early months of the new year are characterized by their busy schedule, leaving students constantly thinking about the next event while simultaneously feeling stress to keep their grades up and succeed in extracurriculars.

Despite the spring semester following a different pace than fall, its overwhelming and disruptive schedule affects seniors even more; they can start to fall behind on work due to the pressure of making the most out of their last semester in college by not missing out on opportunities.

A combination of senioritis and exhaustion also emerges with daily tasks like trying to find a job post-graduation, while sophomores and juniors are constantly stressed by the unknown status of their internships and summer plans.

However, with such overwhelming feelings, it’s vital for Penn State students to find a balance between work and social life to prioritize mental health and well-being.

With increased competition between college students throughout the country to have stellar resumes and experiences during their undergraduate studies, students are more likely to feel guilty whenever they attempt to take what should be considered a well-deserved break.

According to The Learning Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, effective breaks can help to reduce stress levels so that students are ready to refocus when returning to work.

Breaks shouldn’t be associated with culpability or a potential waste of time because taking time to oneself is a vital ingredient to productivity. Exhaustion is inevitably part of the college experience, and taking small steps to combat it should be part of every Penn State student’s routine — starting with self-care.

Taking adequate care of yourself is paramount, and according to the National Institute of Mental Health, self-care can help manage stress, lower risk of illness and increase energy.

Yet, self-care can look different depending on the person. From enjoying a comfort show to disconnecting from technology by journaling, Penn State students should experiment with different activities that encourage them to relax in order to improve productivity and fight midsemester burnout.

In addition to encouraging activities that promote students’ well-being, it's of utmost importance for Penn State students to prioritize the “three pillars of health” — diet, sleep and exercise — in order to combat fatigue and manage high stress levels during this time of the semester.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, “stress and the health management of sleep, diet and exercise strongly influence physical and emotional well-being and can improve productivity at work.”

Another mindset Penn State students can adopt is focusing on the positives during overwhelming times.

Having a successful journey as an undergraduate college student often comes with unwanted feelings of comparison, which often overshadow deserved feelings of accomplishment and pride on a daily basis.

Looking on the bright side and toward exciting activities coming up are more small, yet meaningful, ways for Penn State students to avoid burnout.

From journaling words of affirmation to taking a step back and acknowledging successes, looking at life from a different — more positive — perspective will help students tremendously when college life feels too heavy.

As spring starts and events like the music festival Movin’ On are around the corner, Penn State students should celebrate their hard work by looking forward to activities that make each day seem lighter.

Learning and succeeding should go hand-in-hand, and for Penn State students, academic and social success during college should be anchored in deserved breaks, self-love and healthy habits.

