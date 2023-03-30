Power and responsibility go hand-in-hand, and high-profile individuals have the immeasurable ability to influence and affect people around them, increasing the need to guard their words and actions — as they represent themselves and their community.

At Penn State, student-athletes are important members of the community who’ve been given a powerful platform, becoming a face for their alma mater and navigating college life with their names anchored to headlines.

The impact of athletics in Happy Valley is monumental, with student-athletes becoming influential, imposing names for the student body and fanatics of Penn State athletics.

Yet, with such a heavy weight on their shoulders comes an even heavier pressure to represent their school accordingly. From wrongful actions to insensitive words, it’s crucial for Penn State athletes to be more conscious of and responsible with their significant platforms.

Aaron Brooks, a wrestler for Penn State and NCAA champion, made insensitive comments toward the Islamic community following his title win on live TV March 18. The statement, despite being damaging toward the Muslim community, was instantly praised by conservative individuals on Twitter — with Penn State’s likeness associated with the controversial comments.

According to the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, “Every athlete should be able to express their own religious beliefs, but it was completely unacceptable for Mr. Brooks to disparage another religion while representing Penn State and its diverse student body at a competition.”

Penn State Athletics should take accountability for the damage by addressing appropriate and meaningful apologies toward the communities offended, and using its platform to work closely with the Penn State Muslim community in order to promote unity and inclusion across different religious and cultural communities.

The relevance of religious freedom and identity at a university is monumental when the student body is diverse in its religions and backgrounds. Urging Penn State student-athletes to be respectful and sensitive toward the university’s holistic community must be a priority.

Brooks and other student-athletes play vital roles in building and maintaining the reputation of Penn State, as they’re eminent figures who influence prospective students and athletes to embark on their studies at the university.

Yet, the damage these attitudes and comments cause might deter potential students who identify as part of marginalized groups from attending Penn State. The university should prioritize holding Brooks and other student-athletes accountable by using its plethora of resources to prevent other similar incidents from occurring in the future.

From providing more effective and aggressive media training to supplying educational resources on cultural and religious diversity, there are many avenues available for the university to pursue solutions and guarantee its student-athletes represent the Penn State community accordingly.

With sixth place in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Final Fall rankings, an institution with such a relevant athletic presence like Penn State should protect its image by addressing the behavior of its athletic community. It’s of utmost importance to do so, as the successes and accolades of its student-athletes could potentially become tarnished by offensive and controversial comments.

Learning from past mistakes, as well as promoting unity and positivity for the Nittany Lions and their supporters should be a priority for Penn State Athletics. Student-athletes must be held accountable for their comments by learning and educating themselves — establishing an image that’s representative of Penn State and its core values.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.