In order to accommodate recent staffing shortages, Penn State Dining announced it is temporarily changing the hours and availability of certain on-campus dining locations starting Oct. 16.

According to Jim Richard, director of residential dining, the time adjustments were made in order to maintain the “variety and high quality foods that our customers have come to expect” while also attempting to “minimize disruption.”

South Food District in Redifer Commons will operate on a Monday through Friday basis and it opened In A Pickle, a deli-oriented restaurant, on Oct. 25. Students who want to take part in the “All You Care To Eat” brunch have been advised to go to the Pollock Dining Commons.

The North Food District will also close on Saturdays, but the North Market Convenience Store will remain open under its regular weekend hours of 9 a.m. to midnight.

While it may be an inconvenience for students to now have to walk farther to get a meal, workers shouldn’t be expected to have to deal with the influx of students from other dining halls while understaffed.

Customer service is an already demanding industry but coupled with classes and extracurriculars, perhaps workers are realizing they’re worth more than what they’re being compensated for.

Campus Dining positions pay $12 an hour, with $2 employee meals and “the ability to have a flexible schedule,” while also having the opportunity for promotions. $12 an hour is obviously a step up from Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage but considering the amount of work asked of Campus Dining employees, that figure may not be enough to draw the attention of new workers.

If Penn State is unwilling to pay employees more, then it shouldn’t come as a shock if they don’t want to work. The staffing shortage should be a telltale sign of a flawed system.

For the sheer amount that tuition costs at Penn State — tuition that is now raised — along with other expenses such as housing and groceries, the current pay scale is unsustainable. There’s no reason the university cannot put more resources into dining and food services, and raise the pay to $15 an hour.

This isn’t just a student employee issue as there are plenty of full-time employees who are trying to make a living off of these positions. The cost of living in State College is far from affordable, with the average affordable monthly cost for an apartment in the area coming in at $603.

For perspective, if full-time employees are receiving $12 an hour, they would have to work 12 hours a day, four days a week to simply pay their rent — no other expenses included. If they work a typical five-day schedule, they would still need to work 10 hours per day.

That demand is even less imaginable for a full-time student who is taking classes on top of involvement with extracurricular opportunities.

Even something as simple as making employee meals free could serve as some form of an incentive to bring in workers.

If pay isn’t the issue, then maybe the customers are becoming it. While everyone might be in a rush to get their food, there’s no reason for attitude to be given to employees who are just trying to make ends meet.

If anything, the pandemic may have led employees to realize their worth, and after being indoors almost all of last year, maybe they want to catch up on what they missed out on, especially for third and fourth year students. For them, an on-campus job might not be of importance.

But some don’t have the luxury. And because of that, it’s imperative that Penn State make the pay respectable and create an environment that will welcome those looking for work.

This burden shouldn’t be placed on management as these efforts show it’s trying to make the most out of the staffing shortage. However, trying to avoid “disruption” has now become a nuisance for other dining halls as lines begin to grow longer, forcing the already shortened staffs to take on more customers than normal.

There is also the emphasis in the modern day on mental health, something that Penn State often preaches about. College is the usual time that people aged 18-21 develop eating disorders, including 10-20% of women and 4-10% of men. A closed buffet could contribute to a student’s disorder as they may see it as a reason to avoid a meal. The university should do all it can to fill positions to avoid any potential situations that fuel a negative mentality.

This isn’t just a Penn State or collegiate issue as U.S. job openings reached an unprecedented 10.9 million. So, if Penn State and other businesses want to fill these vacancies as quickly as they can, they need to start valuing their employees by raising their pay.

