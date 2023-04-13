Every June, stores, restaurants and countless businesses display the colors of the rainbow to celebrate the LGBTQ community and honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. Despite those colors being symbolic, this monthlong celebration goes beyond wearing rainbow pins — it's about giving a voice to the culture that flourished and emerged with the Gay Liberation Movement.

At Penn State, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with other organizations, prioritizes celebrating the LGBTQ community while students are still on campus, recognizing April as Campus Pride Month and hosting a series of events.

From larger events like its annual Pride March and Rally to numerous panels hosted by notable LGBTQ figures and alumni, the university has successfully given the LGBTQ Penn State community a well-deserved time to celebrate unity and Pride while classes are in session.

According to the Williams Institute at UCLA, “LGBTQ students were more likely than their non-LGBTQ peers to experience poor mental health, bullying and harassment.”

With over 1,041 student clubs and organizations in University Park’s campus and only 11 of them recognized as LBGTQ organizations, students who identify as part of the LGBTQ community might not be as comfortable finding groups where they feel like they belong.

It’s Penn State's priority to continue promoting the celebration of the LGBTQ community throughout April — and the rest of the year.

Conforming is not enough, and as a community that has dealt with discrimination and rejection for decades, it’s paramount the university continues to prioritize projects and initiatives to make LGBTQ students feel welcome and provide a space where they can succeed academically and socially.

A principal aspect Penn State should focus on is the correct and adequate use of correct pronouns toward the student body and faculty. According to Harvard Health Publishing, “When people are misgendered, they feel invalidated and unseen. When this happens daily, it becomes a burden that can negatively impact their mental health and their ability to function in the world.”

It’s of supreme importance for members of the LGBTQ community at Penn State to feel comfortable enough to be their authentic selves, having access to resources and people who respect and understand their gender identity and sexuality.

An important initiative sponsored by Rainbow Paws and Penn State York’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee called “Pronoun Protocol” was created to raise awareness, educate and provide support and improve allyship toward the LGBTQ community at Penn State.

The university should continue to encourage programs crafted to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

Prioritizing the importance of asking for pronouns as part of introductions and adding pronouns on name tags and canvas are one of the few smaller steps Penn State should continue to encourage.

The correct and adequate use of gender pronouns is important to daily life, as it can determine the quality of a student’s mental health. According to Erin Heidt-Forsythe, author and Penn State associate professor of women’s studies and political science, “It has to do with human dignity and the sense of belonging.”

Inclusive pronoun usage should be encouraged outside of the month of April, as well, because a space for inclusivity should be present throughout the year.

And the university should continue to use its platform and the numerous events scheduled during the month of April to focus on educating the Penn State community on the detrimental effects of misgendering.

According to the Campus Pride Index, Penn State was recognized in fall 2022 as a leading university for LGBTQ students — scoring a 5-out-of-5-star rating. Despite its success with inclusion toward the LGBTQ community, the university should still focus on educating its students on the correct and respectful use of gender pronouns.

Smaller actions like adding pronouns during introductions can be the foundation to a significant improvement in the daily life of Penn State students belonging to the LGBTQ community.

