In 1987, the third month of the year became part of American history, when congress passed Public Law 100-9, labeling March as “Women’s History Month.”

Nowadays, this month is associated with the empowerment of and reflection toward an array of women — from those who have paved the way throughout U.S history to those who continue to shape history on a daily basis.

According to the National Women’s History Alliance, the theme for Women’s History Month 2023 is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

Storytelling lives within different fields, from forms of media to artistic mediums. The countless stories women have told transcends cultures and borders — and their celebration shouldn't be limited to just March every year.

Yet, the power of women who tell their stories is directly linked to the importance of being heard. Often, Women's History Month is swept under a rug of “empowering” and “celebratory” events — while countless stories told by women continue to be silenced or disregarded.

At Penn State, Women’s History Month is heavily celebrated in the form of events organized by both the university and student-run organizations across commonwealth campuses.

From showings of all-female films, renowned female speakers like Valarie Kaur, a Women Empowerment Week hosted by the University Park Undergraduate Association and more, Penn State has managed to highlight the various aspects of its female students' lives through these colorful events.

Despite the importance of these celebrations and the intentions behind them, female students at Penn State seem to still be far from celebrating an important aspect of daily life — their safety on campus.

Promoting and prioritizing the safety of women should be Penn State’s main objective, not only during March but throughout the year.

The normalization that women need to carry pepper spray with their car keys and driver’s license is one that shouldn’t have to be a reality — and women at Penn State are no exception.

Female students should feel safe and comfortable on campus rather than feel a need to take alternative routes in order to avoid dark and lonely pathways out of fear.

A way the university can become more actively involved with its students’ safety and well-being is by ensuring their voices are heard and promoting a comfortable space for them to share safety concerns.

According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, one in 10 undergraduate women are survivors of stalking. Penn State’s priority should be to believe survivors and be aggressive regarding punishments toward perpetrators in a quick and efficient manner.

The university needs to take more initiative in creating services that will foster a safer environment on and off campus — as its Safe Walk Program is not sufficient enough. Walking with a uniformed student member of University Police and Public Safety does not ensure the immediate safety of its female students, as danger is not limited to places that are on or near campus.

However, the Penn State Ride Smart by Lyft program is an example of an effective initiative taken by the university that should be promoted even more.

Despite safety issues not being a problem specific to Penn State, discomfort can also be caused by microaggressions and comments made by its students. The popularity of these on college grounds is concerning, and problems regarding sexist comments can and should be addressed through a vehicle universities know well — education.

As a university with an undergraduate student population of over 88,116 across all commonwealth campuses, Penn State should educate its community by addressing controversial topics related to gender in current classes and incentivizing the student body to enroll and participate in Women’s Gender and Sexuality courses.

Women’s History Month is not only a time to honor women who have paved the way for future generations of female leaders; it's a time to focus on issues that are still prevalent and faced by countless women.

It’s naive to assume Penn State can fix the layered and intricate issues related to the lack of safety undergraduate female students experience, but it's important the university does all it can to protect its students from harm and potential danger.

Penn State culture will not evolve unless more is done to create safe and comfortable spaces for its female students. “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” needs to be a theme honored throughout the year by uplifting women’s voices.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.