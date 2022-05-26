A typical part of any college graduation day experience is taking pictures around memorable campus landmarks with friends and family. However, that wasn’t the case for many Penn State graduates this year.

On May 8, a series of Penn State landmarks including the Nittany Lion Shrine and Old Main were vandalized overnight with messages reading “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE.”

The words “TIME IS UP” were found painted in red on Old Main’s front doors, and a note read, “Should have listened when you had the chance," at the Hintz Family Alumni Center as well. The Lion Shrine’s ear was broken off, and the statue was covered in red paint, which appeared to mimic blood.

As cryptic as these messages were, they represent a larger problem found at the university — the need for transparency from administration in criminal cases.

On the day the vandalism news broke, Sergeant Tim Townsend of Penn State University Police and Public Safety said there is “an active investigation in several locations from last night,” and the department is “working on different leads," but since then, no major updates have been released regarding the status of the case.

Whoever vandalized these landmarks strategically chose graduation in order to get their message across, but their message was unclear for many, and the university should’ve provided a greater security presence on campus for a weekend full of major events.

Alumni and students rightfully took to social media to criticize these acts against the university — especially on a day like graduation.

Even the downtown State College business owner of Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

But if Penn State kept transparency at the forefront when it needed to, mass hysteria from the public could’ve been avoided.

A university with a history of not being transparent should, in turn, increase transparency when it comes to updating the community on the status of events like these and more serious crimes that occur on campus and in the surrounding area.

The Lion Shrine itself also has an extensive history of vandalism, but even then, the perpetrators of those incidents were never widely publicized, which could’ve been used as a deterrent for attacking famous landmarks in the future.

As an institution, Penn State must continue to abide by the Clery Act when it comes to reporting on crimes, but it can go beyond the scope of what’s required of the university if there’s a persistent threat to the community.

The Clery Act is a law put in place that requires universities to release information annually relating to “crime reporting, campus facility security and access, law enforcement authority, incidence of alcohol and drug use, and the prevention of/response to sexual assault, domestic or dating violence, and stalking,” according to the act.

This past fall, a record amount of forcible sex offenses were reported and released to the student population via University Park-issued Timely Warnings, but what happened to the perpetrators of those assaults after the fact was never known to the public.

While there is a line between giving unnecessary attention to offenders and what the university is required to report, sometimes privacy and face-saving needs to be sacrificed for student safety.

Even when it comes to lawsuits the university faces outside of the scope of the Clery Act, Penn State has a responsibility to inform the public on what’s going on.

In April, Zara Moss, a former Penn State student on the fencing team, sued the university for sexual harassment in violation of Title IX, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and respondent superior, and Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was sued for negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, court documents said.

Glon was originally placed on a three-year suspension Aug. 16, 2021 by the U.S. Center for SafeSport following alleged misconduct for his failure to report sexual misconduct allegations against assistant coach George Abashidze, abuse of process and retaliation, according to the SafeSport website.

On May 5, 2020, Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ Club in North Carolina, filed a complaint for alleged sexual misconduct against Abashidze.

Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers' Club in Durham, North Carolina, alleged on a Dec. 12, 2017 flight from Portland, Oregon, an intoxicated Abashidze seated next to her persisted with "sexual overtures" for several hours, which eventually escalated to physical assault.

Oldham accused the two coaches of attempting to intimidate her into silence, as they allegedly told her no one would believe her and implied they would "make sure of that."

Glon was reinstated and returned to his position in November 2021 — immediately after the U.S. Center for SafeSport “lifted” his three-year suspension following a hearing before an arbitrator, according to Penn State Athletics.

In her lawsuit, Moss alleged Glon physically assaulted her and “tormented her for years” by making comments about her appearance and “hurling sex-based insults at every opportunity.”

“Wes’s sex-based harassment was so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively barred Zara’s access to the educational opportunity her fencing scholarship provided and the benefit of participating in Penn State’s Division I athletics,” the court documents said.

Yet, the university was silent when the lawsuit was filed, and any investigations into coaches and faculty who put the student population at risk are habitually “ongoing” and “internal.”

Maybe it's not Penn State’s job under the Clery Act to address lawsuits, but morally, this information is what the public should be aware of to ensure student safety.

And while a university’s allegiance isn’t to the general public since there’s a reputation and image to uphold, the Penn State student body and alumni groups deserve the right to know what’s happening beyond the “Your Right to Know” university-wide issued emails.

By releasing consistent updates on relevant cases and safety concerns, Penn State can garner a larger sense of community by showing the amount of time put into protecting Dear Old State and its occupants.

Moving forward, the university must publicly hold offenders accountable through transparent discourse surrounding criminal cases to provide safety and security for the Penn State community.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Phoebe Cykosky can be reached at pkc5181@psu.edu.