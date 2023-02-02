Since 1997, social media platforms have become a prominent part of modern culture. With revolutionary apps like Facebook and TikTok, attachment to one’s screen and persistent notifications have transformed the lives of teenagers and young adults in every corner of the world.

According to a Pew Research Center fact sheet published in 2021, seven in 10 Americans use social platforms to communicate and engage with different types of media.

When it comes to environments where social media has continued to flourish, college is a significant one. Campuses have become a main stage for influencers to promote two important brands — their own and the one belonging to their future alma mater.

Penn State is one of many universities that have joined the trend, working with various influencers like Katie Feeney, a sophomore with over 12 million followers across all of her social media platforms, who became a staple at the university since her arrival in 2021.

From working for Penn State Athletics to her newest job as White House Social Media Correspondent, Feeney is one of the many examples of how universities have benefitted from social media influencers.

Influencers attending college are a key marketing source for Penn State to reach new demographics, as they create easy-to-consume and accessible content.

From filming vlogs describing their morning routine before class to partaking in TikTok trends while wearing Penn State merchandise, the college environment provides endless opportunities for influencers to expand their brand and create content curated for college students.

In many ways, influencers choosing to attend college is a formula both parties can benefit from.

In addition, the presence of influencers in college towns like State College can also prove to be lucrative for locally owned businesses. With just a picture or a tweet, a business can benefit from an influencer’s approval.

Other educational institutions like the University of Delaware have benefited from the constant growth of social media by creating programs like the UD Social Media Ambassadors, where students work with the university to promote and create digital content for current and prospective students.

Penn State should focus on hiring more influencers who will continue to create organic content ahead of the trends — specifically helping younger generations in their college decision process.

However, with the rise of social media, Penn State seems to prioritize popularity over quality, giving an upper hand to those with following instead of students who may have more qualifications on their resumes.

And as full-time students who live in the public eye, influencers often face backlash and negative comments from other students who believe the university favors those with millions of followers rather than promoting a fair and competitive environment.

Penn State should continue to join other universities, such as Temple and the University of Central Florida, by teaming up with social media influencers to create positive content that not only boosts the popularity of the school but promotes the university to prospective students.

Furthermore, Penn State should focus on promoting influencers who will shed light on important — but often forgotten — programs and amenities the university has to offer.

Influencers gain a loyal audience and personally connect with fans by consistently posting content. And if they’re working to make this content around the clock while simultaneously pursuing an educational path, they could be subject to more pressure.

College influencers have the power to build a bridge between students and large educational institutions by being vulnerable in their posts. Some influencers become the face of the institution they’re attending, which can negatively affect their image if the school faces controversies.

Penn State will continue to receive over 100,000 first-year student applications with or without influencers — yet it’s the university’s responsibility to use its platform to partner with influencers that will help students find their home at school.

While Penn State should continue to work and protect the brand of students with influential platforms, it still needs to guarantee others without a large social media following aren’t missing out on opportunities.

