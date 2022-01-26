Waking up at 6 a.m., turning on the local weather channel, spending minutes watching the ticker scroll — finally spotting your school district with the words “closed” below it.

The art of a snow day morning for students in K-12 education is akin to Christmas morning. A stressful start to the day quickly turns into a breath of relief consisting of returning to bed and eventually going out to enjoy the snow.

Regardless of the possible makeup work to follow, the chance of snowfall leaves children believing in superstitions with the hope of increasing their chances of having off from school.

But, as students get older and move on to college and the workforce, a snow day becomes nothing more than shoveling out your driveway and nearly slipping while getting in your car. After all, the world continues regardless of inclement weather.

When winter time finally rears its frigid head, Penn State and the community are typically prepared for snow at any given notice. Being located in central Pennsylvania tempers the expectations of possible cancellations. Two inches of snow in State College doesn't yield the same reaction of two inches in Texas.

In a vacuum, snow days aren’t important in college. But with the implementation of wellness days for the spring 2021 semester, it’s clear a few days off during the semester won’t derail the progress of classes. Wellness days are unlikely to make a return, meaning a day with a few inches of snow can serve the same purpose for students.

With the topic of mental health becoming more commonplace amid the pandemic, snow days could provide students with an opportunity to better their mental health. At the very least, they can catch up on assignments or well-needed rest.

At their core, wellness and snow days serve the same purpose — providing time off from class. While students could look forward to scheduled wellness days last spring, snow days are sporadic and can’t be built into the semester.

However, an unplanned “wellness day” is more effective than one that’s already determined, as due dates for classwork wouldn’t need to be changed to work around the time off.

There’s also the possibility of injuries and the overall concern for public safety that comes along with snowy weather. While there is an attempt to clear the sidewalks and roads downtown, not every area gets the same treatment. Off-campus living areas may not have plows come through in time for students to commute to campus safely.

Students aren’t the only people who commute to campus. Professors and faculty can also benefit from snow days in both a mental health and safety facet. This time can be used to catch up on grading and emails from students, especially for professors with larger classes.

Or, maybe they can find solace in having a day off just like their students.

While colleges may not experience many snow days, local school districts usually still do. Faculty members may struggle to find someone to look after their young children or just want to spend time with their family.

Additionally, campus being clear doesn’t equate to everywhere being clear. This isn’t on Penn State, but the university should consider the travel issues off-campus students may face. State College as a whole could also improve on better salting and plowing areas that are not named Beaver and College Avenue.

However, it’s true that snow days can have adverse effects on the finances of Penn State with the costs of contract plows and shovelers. If it can avoid enacting a snow day to circumvent these costs, it will do so.

There’s also the aspect of schedules being set and the fear of getting behind with work. But if anything has been learned from the past two years, it’s that work can be completed asynchronously.

Education as a whole has shifted as a result of Zoom. K-12 classes can now opt to remote learning sessions rather than take an entire day off. If professors want to avoid falling behind on work, the option for asynchronous classwork can serve as an effective alternative to a day off.

Zoom sessions may also encourage students who typically don’t go to class when it snows to still attend in the comfort of their own housing rather than brave the elements. It’s not as if Zoom is a foreign concept to Penn State, making a one day transition to virtual learning seamless.

Ultimately, the university has adapted enough that one snow day really won’t hurt it — and students will thank Penn State for it, too.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.