Cheering at football games, sitting in the crowded Forum Building, trekking up Shortlidge to make it to an exam, laughing with friends on the patio of Cafe 210 West — all of which essentially disappeared over the past year. Instead, the coronavirus transformed State College into a much calmer town with a minimal crowd enjoying glittering sunsets at Beaver Stadium.

And though Penn State still remains a bit of a ghost town — not surprising for a summer session — coronavirus vaccines have left students with a strong glimmer of hope for a more normal semester ahead.

Yet, current on-campus summer students who have not yet elected to receive one of the multiple vaccines have added an element to their schedules that is more reminiscent of the atypical fall and spring semesters: weekly coronavirus testing.

Unvaccinated students are still required to wear masks indoors on campus, including when they receive their weekly test for the coronavirus. Students who are fully vaccinated are not mandated to comply with either regulation.

The lack of a weekly test adds to the list of incentives Penn State is offering for students to upload their vaccination status to the myUHS portal: Fully vaccinated students are entered to win prizes including $1,000 and a football signed by James Franklin.

However, the weekly testing is the strongest leap the university has made thus far toward combating the coronavirus. It did not follow in the footsteps of the University of Illinois, a fellow Big Ten school that held a biweekly coronavirus test requirement throughout the year. Instead, Nittany Lions completed their pre-arrival tests and were occasionally selected for random testing — even though there was little enforcement for completing random tests and easy loopholes to avoid them.

And related to possibly the current hottest coronavirus topic among students and parents: Will all students need to be vaccinated to witness a fall at University Park in the next few months? Penn State’s answer resembles the fall 2021 semester — forthcoming. The closest step has been the Faculty Senate voting in favor of mandating the vaccine.

To echo some of the most frequently used words during the pandemic, the fall semester is full of uncertainties. Potentially, the weekly tests are a strategy to uncloud these uncertainties and see if it’s necessary to mandate the vaccine if case numbers remain low. There are currently no reported cases on campus.

But the question begs whether the lack of the coronavirus on campus can be attributed to the weekly testing or if most students are just vaccinated. Regardless, weekly testing was the correct decision to keep students and the wider State College community safe — an overdue decision, nonetheless. Assuming Penn State had the money and resources to enact a weekly testing requirement over the past school year creates an even greater sense of the mandate being overdue.

Some other schools throughout Pennsylvania, like Bucknell University, required weekly coronavirus testing throughout the past school year. And the mandate seemed to reduce the number of reported cases at Penn State’s Big Ten counterpart in Illinois. Its dashboard displays a large spike in cases at the beginning of the semester with a lower, more consistent number of cases as the year progressed.

Penn State’s case numbers stayed unpredictable throughout the school year, putting it seemingly behind the curve of other institutions with more rigorous testing procedures.

Mandating weekly tests for all students could’ve likely followed the blue-and-orange footsteps of Illinois and reduced the large number of cases at Penn State, consequently protecting students are community members who are more vulnerable to the virus.

The past and the year of the coronavirus are behind us — there’s no going back to change Penn State’s severely inadequate coronavirus response. The vaccines are moving Nittany Lions back into their typical college town paradise. But the university must remain cautious and carry this overdue touch of care implemented this summer into the school year.

Whether that comes from mandating the vaccine for those who are able to receive it or continuing weekly testing for unvaccinated individuals, the coronavirus isn’t over. New, more contagious variants are emerging. The tribulations of hiking up Shortlidge and sweating through in-person exams cannot erase the necessity to pay careful attention to making the virus a moot point in Happy Valley.

