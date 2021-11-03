After receiving an alert of a dangerous person near 152 N. Atherton St. — the Fullington bus station — via University Park Alert on Sunday, State College was washed over with a wave of anxiety.

The initial alert came at 3:09 p.m. and stated “Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be Silent. Be Still. Authorities responding.” The next message came at 3:58 p.m., saying there was an armed robbery suspect who was still at large and advised students to avoid the aforementioned street.

The final alert came at 5:28 p.m. when the “all-clear” was given, and there was no threat to the university community at that point.

However, tensions around State College were still high as rumors spread via text of more robberies and break-ins occurring throughout the rest of the day. There was also misinformation spread regarding gunfire located at the HUB-Robeson Center.

Later in the day, the State College Police Department Tweeted a press release regarding the details of the armed robbery and said the rumors going around were “not accurate.”

The handling of this situation in regard to the PSUAlert system was poor as somehow it managed to use strong verbiage while also remaining vague and murky. The minute the words “dangerous person” were read by countless students, the sense of fear built in. Lt. Chad Hamiliton said the SCPD believes the nature of the initial alert caused a sense of “mass hysteria.”

While these alerts are essential, Penn State must be more definite with its information. It doesn’t need to offer paragraphs but simply referring to the issue as a “dangerous person” will lead to people thinking the worst.

With active shooter drills becoming a staple of high school education in the 21st century, a “dangerous person” is viewed as a possible threat to the livelihood of many students.

The panic on campus instilled a sense of paranoia where people most likely heard or saw things that are relatively normal and began to assume the worst. This eventually led to an influx of calls to the SCPD from students and parents alike.

It’s understandable as students shouldn’t be blamed for spreading rumors when the only information present was so alarming, yet so imprecise, leading to a game of telephone.

To make sure the university is providing ample and consistent information, it would be in its best interest to create a stronger collaboration with the SCPD. Just because the threat was no longer affecting university property, it doesn’t change the fact that campus is well within walking distance to downtown, an area that houses a large portion of students.

In hindsight, it was right to send the all-clear message. However, anytime a message of that magnitude is sent, the alert must be transparent and open as to why it is all-clear. The community had no whereabouts on the suspect. They could’ve still been on campus as the alert was sent.

At the very least, if rumors are beginning to spread that aren’t true, Penn State should send an alert addressing them and provide the facts. There was a plethora of conflicting information coming out that no one knew what to believe. It takes a short amount of time to send an alert, so why not let the students know no one was harmed?

It’s impossible to read between the lines of a formulaic text message alert, and if SCPD is putting out more information than Penn State via its press releases, then make sure students are aware of where they can find it. By working together, both parties could’ve prevented the mass panic.

Penn State’s official Twitter said the alert was sent out because the armed robbery occurred “adjacent to campus.” If the crime happened a few streets down, no one would’ve ever known until the report from the police came out.

After the stress students and families went through, the least Penn State could do is address the handling of this situation. It’s understandable it may not be perfect but with the initial threat level unknown, it should’ve pulled out all of the stops to keep the public informed.

This is something that went on for hours despite an “all-clear.” The police scanner still received thousands of listeners well into the night with people tuning in for updates.

Keeping the community safe has been stressed heavily by the university, but it seems as though the community often has to question how strong that message is, especially after what felt like fear mongering.

Perhaps Penn State was fortunate enough to experience an event such as this on a weekend. Imagine what would’ve happened on a day of regular classes with students bustling everywhere on campus and downtown. The chaos would’ve increased tenfold.

Moving forward, Penn State should view this as a teaching point to build a stronger relationship with the SCPD, because the way it alerted the masses did more harm than necessary to students and families.

