EDITORIAL | Penn State renovations of athletic facilities will generate enhanced university community, culture

Over the course of its development, Penn State Athletics has continued to support student-athletes by garnering more growth in its facilities — through architectural advancements and a gold mine of funding.

Weaving together the university’s culture, Penn State Athletics has curated an electric social scene, all while pumping out generations of professional players who demonstrate both athletic and academic success.

On May 5, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved proposals for several renovation projects set to improve on-campus sports facilities and support the student-athlete experience.

These renovations, which build upon a history of university athletics and culture, will only increase collegiate appeal — and student-athletes’ performance on and off the playing field.

A new Wellness Center being constructed within the Greenberg Indoor Sports Center serves as one example — providing a common space for all student-athletes to socialize and reconvene.

Joe Paterno, who coached Penn State’s football team from 1966 until 2011, emphasized the cruciality of conjoining athletics and academics.

Funding several university realms, including the Pattee and Paterno Library, Paterno nurtured a Penn State culture of intellectual achievement, as well as athletic success.

Beyond Paterno’s legacy, Penn State Athletics continues to amass achievements across the board, all while producing a prominent social environment.

Attending athletic events is stapled into the college experience at Penn State. The student body — past and present — conjoin to become a single entity; a community.

Through Beaver Stadium’s planned $700 million in renovations, the homebase will look toward bolstering even more appeal.

Renovation to the stadium will include crowd control and enhanced security — which will make the viewer experience more seamless. Winterization is also crucial to Beaver Stadium’s improvements.

Looking ahead to 2024, a winterized stadium completely changes the Nittany Lions’ playing field — making State College a potential post for hosting NCAA College Football Playoff games.

As many local businesses in State College and the surrounding community rely on students being in session in order to sustain themselves, the university hosting national sporting events opens more avenues for revenue.

Beyond Beaver Stadium, other athletic renovations will also shed light on Penn State’s smaller sports teams.

Penn State Athletics has previously pulled some prominent funding from its pockets — and the aftermath yielded positive results.

After the Pegula Ice Arena opened its doors in 2013, the upgraded facility supported the men’s and women’s hockey teams in reaching new heights. Penn State also hosted NHL pre-season games and the 2022 NCAA women’s hockey Frozen Four.

The 2013 Jeffrey Field upgrades proved how smaller sports can benefit from increased funding. During this time, team rooms were created for practice and film review, leaving a noticeable impact.

In 2015, two years following the renovation, the women’s soccer team secured its first NCAA National Championship.

The advancement of Penn State’s athletic facilities will create a domino effect — establishing growth in athletic performance, fan experience and community connection.

If Penn State Athletics is able to efficiently allocate time and funding toward these projects, the university will positively benefit for years to come.

