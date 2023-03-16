It’s time to break out the checkbook.

Making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2011, the men’s basketball team has experienced more than a rebirth — it's become an opportunity for the blue and white faithful to embrace another major sport with open arms, an enthusiasm that had previously been exclusively reserved for sports like football, wrestling and hockey.

Micah Shrewsberry’s second season with the program was one for the Penn State record books — a rare bright spot in a long history of mediocrity.

The Nittany Lions posted a 22-13 record in the regular season, good for the fourth-most wins in program history. Breaking numerous records along the way, the team will make just its fifth appearance in the Big Dance since 1965.

For over a decade, the words “excitement” and “basketball” hadn't been uttered in the same sentence by fans, as the Nittany Lions hadn’t been successful compared to other athletic teams that made more headlines — like the wrestling program, which has claimed nine of the last 11 national championships.

However, excitement in Happy Valley seems to have started moving to the basketball court as a consequence of the positive influence Shrewsberry has had on the Nittany Lions.

In just two seasons recruiting for Penn State, the head man has already brought in two of the highest-rated classes in program history. Additionally, three of the six highest-rated recruits to ever arrive on campus have come in the last two years.

Shrewsberry, like many other important figures in Penn State athletics like James Franklin, Cael Sanderson and Guy Gadowsky, has become a staple piece and important character in the monetary, cultural and social relevance of the university.

As the second-most profitable collegiate sport, the success of the basketball team will directly impact the rising hope and excitement among students — encouraging a bigger audience to fill the Bryce Jordan Center.

This year, the wrestling team competed in two dual meets at the BJC, and both events drew an attendance of just under 16,000. The largest crowd for a basketball game at the BJC this year was 12,082 against Rutgers, though there was a large contingent of Scarlet Knight fans present to boost that number.

The Penn State fanbase has shown what it can do for football. There are very few schools in the country — if any — that can pack a stadium with over 105,000 fans for a game against Villanova. The fanbase is desperate for a winning program it can rally behind, and it looks like Shrewberry is finally giving fans something to cheer for.

However, with success also comes an array of opportunities for the man behind the victories. ​​Connections to open coaching positions at Georgetown and Notre Dame have created uncertainty behind Shrewsberry’s future leading the Nittany Lions, putting pressure on Penn State.

Penn State needs to use its resources to keep Shrewsberry as the program’s coach to continue winning games and recruiting well, as the tangible benefits his success brings are monumental — affecting fields in and out of Penn State Athletics.

According to The Washington Post, this phenomenon has occurred in many universities throughout the years, such as Villanova when it saw a 22% increase in applications after winning the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

With the increasing success in a sport as profitable and wildly popular as basketball, a chance for Penn State to elevate its profile as a university has emerged, bringing a potentially larger pool of applicants in future years that will gravitate toward the university's athletic success and spirit.

In addition to heightened interest of prospective students, the success of Penn State's basketball team directly affects the possible success of smaller sports, from building better facilities for nonrevenue-generating sports to even influencing the popularity of the women’s basketball team. The futures of other Penn State sports heavily rely on Shrewsberry’s presence.

With the athletics department generating a revenue of $181,227,448 during the 2021-22 school year alone, Penn State undoubtedly has the resources to keep a sought-after coach who has rebuilt the team with impressive speed.

Penn State shouldn’t settle for less, but rather, it should continue to aim to have a basketball team that keeps its student body involved and excited. Shrewsberry is imperative to the future of the program, as well as to basketball fans and Penn State students.

Shrewsberry’s contract information is not public, but he is speculated to be making roughly $2 million per year, which pales in comparison to other Big Ten coaches, many of whom Shrewsberry has outperformed.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo reportedly makes over $6 million a year, and Brad Underwood is set to cash in over $4 million this year from Illinois — a team Penn State beat in all three contests this season.

Only Minnesota’s Ben Johnson reportedly makes less than the Nittany Lions’ leader ($1.95 million), and the Golden Gophers finished dead last in the conference this season with a 2-17 record against Big Ten foes, with the wins coming by a combined four points.

Behind a successful team is a person willing to maximize its performance. Shrewsberry’s presence is a key component as to whether the BJC will roar in unison or remain continuously overshadowed by other athletic teams.

A more enticing contract would have the potential to unlock another important aspect of the school’s culture, one that positively affects other sports, gathers students to celebrate and increases its notoriety among the Nittany Lion faithful.

Penn State men’s basketball has been widely regarded as a sleeping giant — a large school with a large fanbase and the resources to be successful. With Shrewsberry still in town, that giant will continue to stir.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Fernanda López can be reached at lfl5339@psu.edu.