Well, well, well. Penn State has increased its tuition for the upcoming academic year — to no one’s surprise.

But what is surprising is that the increase was 5-6% for students attending University Park — an amount that’s increased in past years by 2-3%, like in 2021. This sudden spike is not only unexpected but also astounding, considering the first day of classes is just weeks away.

Specifically, in-state residents' tuition will increase by 5% at University Park, or by $459 per semester — totaling $9,643, and 2% at commonwealth campuses, or by $133 and $151 per semester, depending on the campus.

Tuition for out-of-state students was raised by 6% at University Park, or by $1,078 per semester — totaling $19,051, and 3% at Penn State's commonwealth campuses, or between $330 and $377 per semester, depending on the campus.

And what choice do students have but to pay?

Upperclassmen have been at the university for too long to simply transfer to another institution if the price isn’t affordable anymore, and there’s not enough time before the start of the semester to do that without getting behind academically.

Penn State takes advantage of the fact that students have no choice but to pay the increase, and it’s the easiest solution to make up for the loss in state funding.

It’s the third year in a row that Penn State hasn’t received increased funding from Pennsylvania’s state budget.

The university needs to be more transparent in its justifications for this significant tuition increase, and it must be fair to all students facing the increase. No one, especially now, needs to pay more for the same exact education as before.

This increase only applies to students from families with household incomes of more than $75,000 per year, Penn State announced, and while that will benefit some students, there’s a plethora of extenuating circumstances students who don’t fit into that bracket may have.

What about students who are financing college themselves without family support, but are still dependents on their families’ taxes or what about families making $76,000 a year? The different scenarios are never-ending. But did Penn State even take them into account in the decision-making process?

And one question stands out from the rest: Where did the $75,000 cap originate?

It's hard not to speculate the meaning behind the cutoff. If all students had to pay the increased rate, would the rate have been lower than 5-6%? The aid provided through FAFSA isn’t always representative of the aid students may truly need.

College isn’t cheap. That’s a well-known fact for students at every institution in the country. However, with prices for virtually everything increasing every day, it’s not sustainable for students to be expected to pay even more when nothing at the university’s changed.

If the university is going to increase tuition by 5-6%, then students better be seeing a 5-6% increase in the level of education being provided.

There’s some questions that students will never have the answers to, but it’s despicable to punish students year after year with price increases at what feels like the last minute.

Education shouldn’t be inaccessible, especially after Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi promised accessible educational opportunities in her first report to the Board of Trustees. It’s not solely Bendapudi’s fault for this increase, but as the face of the university, students need more than blanket statements that education is accessible.

Maybe there are budget issues or maybe the university’s blaming inflation — the list can go on and on — but at the end of the day, students shouldn’t have to come up with reasons to justify why the university would increased tuition. And it’s not on students to fix Penn State administration's budget problems.

Reasons for the tuition increase include rising inflation, "tuition freezes" in three of the last four years, no increases in funding from the state of Pennsylvania for the third year in a row, lower revenues, as well as rising costs coupled with falling enrollment, Penn State said in a release.

Penn State isn’t an Ivy League school, but with consistent tuition increases, it’s on its way to being one in terms of cost. By having this significant of an increase, Penn State is emphasizing how college is a luxury good — not something that the general public can reach.

Now is a time when everyone needs to come together instead of putting up socioeconomic barriers between people and opportunity. People learn the most when they are in environments with others from all different backgrounds, but when tuition rates increase drastically, those environments become secluded and hard to break into.

And this increase was ill-timed with the announcement of the new $127.7 million Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building — a project that will borrow $73.2 million and receive $40 million in state capital funds and reserves, according to the Board of Trustees.

As nice as a building upgrade is, it’s difficult as a student to see the university asking for more money from the student body the same day it announces multimillion-dollar projects.

Even the room and board rates for the 2022-23 academic year increased as well. Again, it’s painful seeing the university demand more from students financially while the same amenities are provided each year.

And the lack of scholarships available at Penn State has resonated with the entire student body. If money can be allocated to so many other areas, such as new buildings and projects, then surely the university can provide more scholarships if it’s so set on increasing tuition.

Yeah, life’s not fair, but this large increase was mind-blowing.

It’s impossible to obtain a well-paying job these days without having a college degree. But with increasing tuition prices, it’s getting more difficult for students to even make it into the applicant pool — and this will become even worse if tuition hikes persist.

The university knows this, yet it continues to take advantage of all of these factors by increasing rates.

So Penn State, show us the money. It’s time to support students and not punish them for simply wanting to expand their knowledge.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Phoebe Cykosky can be reached at pkc5181@psu.edu.