Penn State as an institution can be best defined by one thing — Athletics.

A storied football program that produces professional stars. An up-and-coming basketball team with a fan-favorite head coach. And a wrestling squad primed for championship success each season.

But Penn State isn’t just dominant in its most notable sports. Lesser known programs have yielded championships and a winning pedigree even more so than the likes of football. A prime example of this is the fencing program.

As an already small sport compared to more popular ones, the average Penn State student might not be aware of the fencing team’s 13 national championships.

That also means the Penn State community is most likely unaware of the allegations surrounding the program and its head coach, Wes Glon. Zara Moss, a former fencer at Penn State, filed a lawsuit against the university and Glon for alleged physical, verbal and psychological damage on April 11.

Glon was also placed on a three-year suspension by SafeSport on Aug. 16, 2021 for failing to address sexual misconduct allegations brought up against George Abashidze, a former assistant coach for fencing. The suspension ended three months later when Glon was reinstated as head coach following a hearing.

While not all of the details are known yet, there are now multiple student athletes coming forward with allegations against Glon. The fact that Penn State has yet to terminate Glon is disturbing — and its attention to the numerous allegations is especially so.

And while Penn State has yet to say what its future plans with Glon are following the lawsuit, he should never have been brought back following his initial suspension from SafeSport. There are a number of people who have been affected by Glon’s actions, or lack thereof at times.

Had Glon seen little success in his time as head coach, would he still be here? These allegations are being swept under the rug due to the program’s championship pedigree. But with a team that is well renowned in the fencing sphere, it shouldn’t be hard for Penn State to find a competent coach that also treats their players like a normal human should.

It’s known that fencing doesn’t have the marketability of football or basketball. It’s not a sport that will bring in a sizable profit for Penn State, so why should the university care? If it doesn’t impact its image or finances, then it’s cast aside. If this happened with the wrestling program, Penn State would allocate as many resources as it could to deal with it to avoid the negative image inflicted upon the university.

Penn State will only make a big deal out of issues that truly affect it. Apparently Glon’s actions don’t meet that criteria. These issues surfaced in 2019, and the university has yet to properly address Glon’s suspensions and Moss’ allegations to this day.

No condemnation. No backlash. Glon still remains as head coach. His stay at Penn State has been going on much too long, and the window to do the right thing is closing fast.

By not acting on this quick enough, Penn State is invalidating the claims made by Moss and the concept of “innocent until proven guilty.”

The vast majority of abuse survivors don’t fabricate something as traumatic as this. Moss and other women on the team were subject to “sex-based harrassment” and held to a double standard compared to their male cohorts.

Not only do these allegations deter future fencers from coming to Penn State, Glon has ruined the sport for a student athlete who needed therapy and medication for the trauma inflicted.

The irony of this situation is how Penn State attempts to save face but has yet to even comment on this. How can the university justify being an institution that cares about its students but continues to avoid these issues? It’s apparent that the image of Penn State Athletics is more important than the students impacted.

The fencing program needs to be cleansed and have a full revamp by bringing in new personnel. This feels like the tip of the iceberg for the future of the program, as Moss’ lawsuit could be the opening of the flood gates for other women fencers to speak on their experiences.

This is sadly a common theme in fencing. Whether it be the collegiate or Olympic level, sexual assault has become too commonplace in the sport. Alen Hadzic was an alternate for the U.S. team at the most recent summer Olympics but had to be kept apart from the team due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Moss’ actions could serve as a catalyst for fencing, similar to sexual abuse claims brought up by the U.S. gymnastics team against Larry Nassar in 2016. The lesson clearly hasn’t been learned yet in the realm of fencing, but it will end the same way — with these twisted figures being brought to justice.

If these incidents aren’t treated seriously from the start, it inflicts massive damage to the survivors and alters their lives. Moss should be seen as a source of inspiration, and while she faces a long road ahead with obstacles, she is willing to start this journey to further point out injustices far too common in Athletics.

This is clearly not a Penn State issue, but if no institutions are willing to step up and address these issues, nothing will change. There’s likely many others who have experienced the same trauma as Moss that is still unknown and may never be known.

Athletes shouldn’t be required to sue for their voices to be heard. And, of course, Penn State has plenty of resources to fight a lawsuit compared to a former student athlete no longer affiliated with the university.

Regardless of fencing’s popularity at Penn State, there’s no excuse for why the university shouldn’t treat this as a top priority. Glon needs to be dealt with like he’s James Franklin or Micah Shrewsberry, and the longer he remains with Penn State, the harder it’ll be to address.

Penn State once again finds itself in a position to act as a trailblazer for an evident problem plaguing other institutions. How it handles Glon’s future will show if it truly abides by its values of acting “responsibly” and holding itself “accountable for [its] decisions, actions and their consequences.”

