Penn State’s no stranger to discovering its important figures have skeletons in their closets, and another has recently been brought to light.

A whistleblower lawsuit was filed on July 13 against the University of Louisville, alleging Neeli Bendapudi, former Louisville president and now Penn State president, retaliated against an employee for reporting alleged extortion to law enforcement.

Amy Shoemaker, former Louisville deputy general counsel and associate athletic director, allegedly reported former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio's threats to the head coach, Chris Mack, after Gaudio's termination from the university, which Bendapudi disapproved of, according to the lawsuit.

In March 2021, Gaudio threatened Mack, saying he would "expose alleged recruiting violations" unless he received a lump sum of a year and a half's salary, according to the lawsuit. Mack recorded the conversation, which was later shown to the FBI.

Because Shoemaker then reported the incident to the University of Louisville Police Department chief, the FBI became involved in the investigation, which has been ongoing for other reports of corruption within Louisville basketball.

“You cannot trust the FBI!” Bendapudi reportedly told Shoemaker in a meeting, and she also said the FBI is “tricky."

From March to November 2021, Shoemaker alleged that she was "frozen out" from her position — excluded from executive meetings she previously attended, conversations with board members and access to group calendars, the lawsuit said.

Though a lawsuit of this nature can be shocking, Penn State knows its way around one.

While this controversy has been in Kentucky, Penn State may now be tied to it since some of Shoemaker’s allegations were around the same time Bendapudi was hired in December.

The university essentially has two options: attempt to leave the incident in Louisville or take action against Bendapudi and her position. And the latter doesn’t seem like it’s on the table.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees hired Bendapudi, which means it has an obligation to support her — regardless of what legal action is being taken against her. And there’s a good chance the board was already aware of the incident’s details prior to appointing her to the presidential position.

Former Penn State President Eric Barron had a slew of lawsuits filed against him during his tenure, and former Penn State President Graham Spanier did time for his involvement in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case, so things are coming full circle.

While Louisville has had tension surrounding its basketball program, Penn State is in the new Micah Shrewsberry era, with renovations on the horizon to improve the student section experience.

A smooth transition of power is all one can ask for when turning over a university presidential position, but this lawsuit may taint the work Bendapudi has already started.

However, Penn State Athletics won’t be collateral damage for legal action taken in Kentucky — despite some critics alleging Bendapudi ran Louisville Athletics into the ground.

In order to guarantee a seamless transition as the fall semester approaches, Bendapudi and the university should release a joint statement beyond the ones released to the media regarding the situation to ensure the same behavior will not occur at Penn State that allegedly happened in Louisville.

There are surely limitations to what can be said due to pending legal action, but the Penn State community deserves to be in the know — since it’s impossible to fully leave the situation in Kentucky.

It’s easy for information like this to go over students’ heads, but faculty members who are in direct communication with university leadership need to have assurance that Penn State’s new administration has their best interests in mind.

A lot of transitions of power have happened recently within the university, like Patrick Kraft taking over for Sandy Barbour’s early retirement, James Franklin receiving an extended contract, and Michael Wade Smith taking over as senior vice president and chief of staff.

​​Matt Schuyler, chair of Penn State's Board of Trustees, said "we would not comment on a University of Louisville lawsuit."

"The Board of Trustees has complete confidence in the leadership of President Bendapudi and Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Michael Wade Smith," Schuyler said in a statement.

If the board has complete confidence, then the community should take its word for it. But Bendapudi and the trustees should be as transparent as they can be moving forward with the litigation.

Giving Bendapudi the benefit of the doubt, since it’s the start of her tenure at Penn State, may be the best option since she hasn’t even had one full academic year to prove the direction of her presidency.

If every university official let the skeletons from their closets free, there would be no stop to the news cycle. As long as the best interests of Penn State students and the university community are kept at the forefront, Kentucky can be kept at bay.

No one besides the people directly involved in the Louisville situation know exactly what happened, and for now, speculating on the situation won’t help resolve it.

