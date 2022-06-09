Job security is needed now more than ever, and for professors at universities across the country, the promotion and tenure process serves as a way to cement themselves in their positions.

Recently, a former Penn State College of the Liberal Arts professor Abraham Khan spoke out about his experience of being denied tenure, and despite the university’s claims that the process remains objective, there seemed to be a larger issue at stake — impartiality in job-related decision making.

While this isn’t an issue unique to Penn State, as a large-scale institution, the university has a heightened responsibility to ensure all professors are evaluated fairly when it comes to the tenure and promotion process.

According to the American Association of University Professors, academic tenure is “an indefinite appointment that can be terminated only for cause or under extraordinary circumstances, such as financial exigency and program discontinuation.”

Though tenure isn’t a right for every professor, seeing cases like Khan’s in the public eye will deter professors from making the career move to Happy Valley if they are unsure of the stability of their futures.

Within Penn State’s promotion and tenure procedures and regulations, AC23, each college has its own promotion and tenure committee that, along with department heads, forwards its recommendation to the dean of the respective college for final decisions. In Khan’s case, there were conflicting opinions from the committee and the dean, which would’ve required a discussion, but according to Khan, no attempt was made to do so.

According to AC23, “where the findings of the various groups differ, there is an implicit responsibility to explore the reasons for divergence. In this way, administrators and faculty can sustain vigorous and responsible participation, and standards of excellence and quality can be maintained.”

This seemingly forgotten implicit responsibility between the committee and the dean is one example of how Penn State evades conversation surrounding important topics, like that of someone’s career. Even if this problem occurred within just one of the colleges at Penn State, the university as a whole is responsible for personnel decisions.

Despite the “procedural fairness” described in the AC23 policy, there’s subjectiveness within the process based on professors’ experiences and internal biases, which the university needs to make an extra effort to avoid.

Losing a great professor like Khan, who’s been vocal about his situation after the fact, damages the university’s reputation yet again, and Khan’s story could provoke others to come forward about experiences of being denied tenure.

There’s an aspect of trust lost in the university when people, including prospective employees, hear about how Penn State treats those looking to further their careers. Being denied tenure puts a permanent stamp on a professor’s career — one that can hinder future job opportunities at other institutions.

Penn State prides itself on being a top 25 U.S. research university, but if professors don’t have an equal opportunity to be tenured, they may not be as willing to aid in controversial or groundbreaking research if it could potentially damage their career.

And there’s definitely more at play than the information the public is privy to, likewise in any hiring or promotion process, but if the university justified its decisions outwardly in high profile cases, then the public wouldn’t feel the need to press further for information they don’t necessarily need to know.

This past March, Errol Henderson, a Black Penn State professor in the political science department, was given the opportunity to amend the federal civil rights lawsuit he filed against the university in May 2021, where he alleged he experienced a “racially hostile work environment” for 10 years, and that Penn State refused him consideration for a promotion to full professor.

Henderson attempted to bring the concerns to former Penn State President Eric Barron, but according to the lawsuit, no action was taken by the university.

While there was also more depth to this case since Henderson was issued a formal letter of discipline charging him with "discrimination and harassment and related inappropriate conduct,” his alleged claims still raise concerns for how the university treats its employees at all stages of the hiring and promotion processes.

In the 2019 Daily Collegian op-ed "Being Black at Penn State," Henderson shared his experiences with systemic racism at the university and his "battles with toxic race discrimination" within the political science department, according to the lawsuit.

"Within weeks of publication, Dr. Henderson learned that several of his white colleagues had raised complaints that he had created a racially hostile work environment for them, and that he was being investigated by Penn State for alleged racial harassment," the lawsuit said.

University employees deserve to feel secure in their positions, their status and, especially, their race — no matter how long they’ve been working. Instead, they’ve been faced with lawsuits or met with silence when wanting to learn of the justification for promotion refusal.

Moving forward, Penn State must put employee well-being at its forefront to be as objective and fair in its promotion process as it can be — for the glory of the university and academia.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Phoebe Cykosky can be reached at pkc5181@psu.edu.