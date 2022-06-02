The transition to college at any age isn’t easy, and anxiety on the first day of classes while trying to navigate a new campus — especially one like Penn State University Park with about 46,000 students — isn’t something that’s easily forgotten.

While this chaotic experience is a staple for incoming students, it falls on the university to ensure a smooth transition from high school to college. And Penn State’s required New Student Orientation doesn’t facilitate a productive environment to ease that transition.

At NSO, students are randomly paired with a roommate for the two-day orientation, where they “meet with students, faculty and staff, begin to develop academic and cocurricular goals, become familiar with campus resources, and schedule courses for [their] first semester,” according to the orientation website.

And even though these objectives seem like they would aid in a student's early college development, the actual experience students have is much different.

The random overnight roommate assignments don’t allow for students to make long-lasting connections since most students have already selected their roommates prior to summer orientations, or those with a randomly selected roommate usually don’t know their assignment until July.

Penn State needs to put an emphasis on making NSO a more personal and individualized experience — instead of simply checking boxes by covering required material that students are bound to forget once they leave.

During orientation, students attend various learning sessions about consent, such as the Results Will Vary interactive musical experience, and learn about the Clery Act, which is a national law that requires universities to release information annually relating to crime reporting and what is expected of them, with their NSO leader and group.

In that small group, students complete icebreakers to attempt to build connections. Yet, this group would be more effective if students were paired with others in their prospective majors to help facilitate small talk.

While orientation does benefit students who didn’t attend or weren’t able to attend an Accepted Students Program or have never subjected themselves to campus life, the brief snapshot NSO provides should do a better job of bridging the gap between high school graduation and college.

The exposure to campus is helpful, but NSO isn’t a place for the introverted. A lot of responsibility falls on student-run organizations in the fall semester at places like the Involvement Fair to show peers how they can branch out and find their niche at such a large institution.

NSO also provides a space for students to make their initial fall semester schedules with advisers, but if students attend NSO as late as August, introductory courses they need may already be filled by students who attended starting in June.

But a downside for students attending in June is they lose the attempted connections made at the two-day orientation program by the time school kicks back up in the fall. Resident assistants and student leaders then have the responsibility of filling the university’s role to acclimate students by the time the fall semester rolls around.

For 2+2 students who start their college experience at one of Penn State’s commonwealth campuses, the switch to University Park is often overwhelming, and the university itself has an obligation to ease that transition for students.

Those students have an isolating experience from the start due to the virtual nature of Penn State’s Change of Campus program, which provides 2+2 students information to help support them “academically, personally and socially,” according to its website.

Rebuilding one’s identity halfway through college can feel impossible, but with more heavily advertised programming toward 2+2 students, they can connect with others in the same position.

Penn State must prioritize the needs of students by making their experience at University Park the best it can be, and that starts with its orientation and transition programs.

Everyone remembers those inevitable apprehensive feelings from their introduction to campus, and even though Penn State can’t take those emotions away, the university should do as much as it can during the transition process to truly embody the We Are spirit.

