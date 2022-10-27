The past few days on Penn State’s campus have been a chaotic mess — one that could have been avoided.

To kick off the weekend, the long-anticipated White Out on Saturday was anything but fun for students attempting to enter the student section in Beaver Stadium.

They were met with both security guards, who were attempting to regulate entry, and students, who kept pushing crowds forward.

Some students jumped over objects to get closer to the entrance of the student section and even threatened violence to other students and security guards.

Once the game started, people in the section continued to be violent, with students throwing objects and packing themselves in between rows and in aisles.

The situation was dangerous to both students and security, but it unfortunately doesn’t come as a shock. It’s nothing new for Beaver Stadium — especially during the White Out.

There have been complaints in the past that students have felt unsafe in the overcrowded student section.

On Wednesday, Penn State Athletics sent out a release saying it’s “aware of the issues that student fans encountered on Saturday night while entering the bowl of Beaver Stadium via the vomitories.”

It’s impressive that Penn State Athletics actually acknowledged the situation from Saturday and how dangerous it was — because this kind of transparent message is rare at Penn State.

The release said Beaver Stadium will implement nontransferable wristbands for students to validate their student tickets, which was a smart decision and more than what was expected following the weekend. At each portal, the release said students will “be required” to show their wristband to enter.

However, it seems too late to have waited for a dangerous situation like Saturday to instigate a change. Penn State Athletics should have acknowledged the problem and implemented changes earlier — the problems of students being rowdy and sneaking others into the section aren’t new.

Then on Monday, the Penn State student-run organization Uncensored America was set to host Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, and Alex Stein, comedian and BlazeTV contributor, for “Stand Back & Stand By.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the exclusively-male Proud Boys as an “extremist” hate group. It’s known for its misogynistic rhetoric, as well as its white nationalist and alt-right ties.

The event was supposed to be a politically provocative comedy night, but the university canceled the event due to threats of “escalating violence” — less than an hour before it was set to begin at 8 p.m. in the Thomas Building.

Penn State “determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety” after the protest organized by the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity began.

Leading up to the controversial event, students called on the university to cancel, fearing for their safety with McInnes on campus. The Proud Boys is recognized as a terrorist group in New Zealand and Canada.

The cancellation was announced a little too late. The university knew the situation had a high possibility of escalating — why else would it have had so many police officers from various departments prepared?

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi wrote a message to the community following the cancellation, and it partially placed the blame for violence on those protesting, which is ironic, as the university said free speech was allowed on the grounds — its reasoning for not canceling the event in the first place.

Bendapudi said "too many people" will be left with the message that "one can manipulate people to generate free publicity, or that one can restrict speech by escalating protest to violence."

But it’s all just damage control. If Bendapudi condemns protesters for the threat of violence, it would make more sense to avoid that threat in the first place — when the speakers were first invited by Uncensored America, and students were clearly uncomfortable.

Or maybe, the university is prioritizing avoiding a lawsuit over students’ safety and comfort.

Between both dangerous situations that occurred this weekend, it’s clear Penn State doesn’t have a grasp on its student body.

If Penn State continues to ignore concerns students have before disaster strikes, they will continue to act out like they did this weekend. A university’s main job should be the student body — not its reputation.

Penn State continuously asks for donations from its alumni network, but when the university allows an environment and events that makes students feel unsafe to continue — why would it expect to accrue more donations?

Of course, a university needs a strong financial foundation to function, but if actions are taken just to please the alumni network with its image, there’s no point.

The frightening events this past week proved the university is being reactive instead of proactive in its responses. Even with clear safety concerns, nothing seems to change until there’s bad press about Penn State.

Penn State’s administration needs to better hear and understand its students — and it must become more aware of the negative effect silence has.

Inaction is action at the end of the day, and if Penn State continues to act late, that sends a clear message, too.

