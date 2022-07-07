Two wrongs don’t make a right. And countless wrongs can lead to desperate measures.

At least that was the case for Julia Frances Cipparulo, a 2021 Penn State alumna who confessed to vandalizing multiple Penn State University Park landmarks at night during graduation weekend.

Cipparulo vandalized Old Main with messages reading “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE.” The words “TIME IS UP” were found painted in red on Old Main’s front doors.

Additionally, a note read, “Should have listened when you had the chance," at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The Lion Shrine’s ear was broken off, and the statue was covered in red paint, appearing to mimic blood.

Cipparulo justified her actions as speaking out against the university, which she claims is “the blueprint for mishandling, negligence and concealing sexual abuse, hazing and student deaths.”

She was charged with one count of criminal mischief, one count of institutional vandalism on adjacent ground, one count of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

While committing crimes against the university is wrong, Cipparulo — and maybe others in similar situations — felt as if there were no other options to get her voice heard, which is a problem the university needs to address.

If students are willing to commit crimes to prove a point or legally organize rallies and protests against administration, Penn State must give them the benefit of the doubt and listen.

Using crime to make a point can cloud the motivation behind the crime, but the message is still clear — there are problems within Penn State’s culture that are far too often overlooked.

The alumna wrote a 33-page document detailing her experiences with sexual assault and struggles with mental health while she was a student at Penn State.

Will the administration even read the document Cipparulo wrote? That question remains unanswered, but as the fall semester approaches and Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi becomes more integrated into her new role, there’s a greater opportunity for changes to be made.

In the document, Cipparulo said she was in and out of psychiatric hospitals throughout her time at Penn State, partly due to her involvement with Lion Ambassadors, which she referred to as “Student Organization #2.”

Lion Ambassadors, she said, was shut down due to reports of hazing and three reports of sexual assault. She advocated for change within the organization — even proposing a 17-page amendment to its constitution that would include mandatory sexual violence and bystander intervention training — but to no success.

Additionally, Cipparulo said the deaths of Penn State students Timothy Piazza, Ashley Pauls and Justine Gross, as well as Osaze Osagie were all preventable.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Piazza, who was a Penn State sophomore, died on Feb. 4, 2017 after an alcohol-fueled bid-acceptance night at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Piazza consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell down the fraternity's stairs.

Brothers waited hours before calling for help.

Pauls was a Penn State junior who “suddenly” died on Feb. 11, 2021, according to her obituary from Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Pauls was in the College of Education at Penn State and involved with THON and Penn State Dance Alliance. An annual memorial award in her honor is now granted by her family at THON.

Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Ave. on Nov. 10, 2021. Gross was reported missing on Nov. 11.

Her body was then found on Nov. 12 at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township, and according to a court petition, her family had to identify her body only through photos.

Students are currently the ones organizing memorial services for their fellow students — not the university. By placing the responsibility on students, Penn State seemingly takes a step back from accountability, when in reality, the university should help coordinate these events on a larger scale to reach a bigger audience.

Cipparulo cited Penn State’s culture as part of the reason for these preventable deaths. But, hazing hasn’t completely disappeared despite the founding of The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform.

The center’s research agenda is based on a “change model focused on a two-pronged approach to stronger and safer organizations,” according to the university’s website. And while this is a good step, it’s not the finish line.

All of these events combined with repeated incidents of sexual assault from her former boyfriend, a Penn State student also involved in Lion Ambassadors, led Cipparulo to feel hopeless.

But Cipparulo isn’t alone.

The amount of horror stories heard from fraternity parties and occurrences of hazing in student organizations swept under the rug are far too many, and the university typically turns a blind eye to these. Students are placed in countless dangerous situations to fit into greek life and overall student life at Penn State.

Incidents may go unreported because of the fear instilled into members of these organizations. For example, people who publicly speak out against fraternities are usually shunned from them altogether.

Or, students are gaslit into believing horrendous incidents that happened to them didn’t even occur or weren’t serious enough to report to protect the organization.

Penn State approaches these situations by shutting organizations down and suspending them, but really, that just allows for groups to operate behind closed doors — creating even more problems.

Students’ mental health is bound to be affected, but Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services is notorious for being backed up so students aren’t able to get necessary help immediately.

CAPS needs more resources to keep up with students’ demands. Students who aren’t deemed high-risk are oftentimes sent to find off-campus counseling, which may not be an option for every student.

It’s hopeless.

These problems aren’t unique to one specific college institution, but what sets Penn State apart is that it doesn't always publicly address important situations on and around campus. Even if the Clery Act only covers on-campus threats, what happens if the university itself is becoming a threat?

The Clery Act requires universities to release information annually relating to “crime reporting, campus facility security and access, law enforcement authority, incidence of alcohol and drug use, and the prevention of/response to sexual assault, domestic or dating violence, and stalking,” according to the act, including University Park-issued Timely Warnings.

The university’s history of covering up former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky’s 45 counts of child sex abuse means there’s a heightened obligation to address issues the Penn State community is facing.

When so many horrific, and even criminal, acts are repeatedly being covered up at the university, the lines get blurred as to how to properly advocate for change. Penn State should work with students for conflict resolution from the start to prevent instances like this from happening moving forward.

Conventional avenues, like protests or rallies, may not always work to ensure their message is heard, but students must persist.

If students are willing to keep trying, then Penn State must listen and address these problems so more preventable deaths don’t get swept under the rug in the future.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Phoebe Cykosky can be reached at pkc5181@psu.edu.