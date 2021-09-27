After failing to abide by Penn State’s weekly coronavirus testing requirements, the Office of Student Conduct placed 117 students on interim suspension after missing at least three weeks of testing on Sept. 22.

Students are unable to participate in both in-person or remote classes, attend university-sponsored events, allowed on university property and will be temporarily removed from on-campus living assignments.Those who missed only two weeks of testing received holds for registration on their records, preventing them from scheduling courses.

Students will remain suspended until uploading proof of vaccination or completing a coronavirus test and completing an online form requesting to lift the suspension. If it occurs again, students will be unable to void a second suspension.

Penn State made students and faculty aware of the guidelines for those who are unvaccinated at the start of the fall semester, as well as the repercussions for missing coronavirus tests. Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims said, “It’s important that both students and employees comply with our testing requirement, and we have done everything we reasonably can to ensure that these students are aware of their obligation and do what they must to honor it.”

Whenever an institution implements rules, it’s expected they follow through with punishment when said rules are violated. After a poor initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a promising sight to see Penn State crack down on those who aren’t following testing guidelines.

Coronavirus testing isn’t an intricate process. Roughly 30 minutes are all that’s required — perhaps even less — so why sacrifice your education over half an hour out of your day?

It’s not as if Penn State began punishing students without warning. Weekly emails were sent out reminding students to get their required testing. University staff also called each student who missed three tests to help out in any way they can. This resulted in “several hundred” students completing their testing to avoid any form of suspension.

While the suspensions don’t equate to a vaccine mandate, it should allow those who are weary of the coronavirus to feel at ease on campus knowing Penn State is acting diligently to reprimand those going against the university’s guidelines.

The severity of the punishment is a happy medium that emphasizes Penn State’s seriousness about students completing their testing while also understanding mistakes happen. It doesn’t give students the wrong idea that they won’t go unpunished for their actions, but they’re still provided with ample opportunities to make up for any missed tests rather than deal with a one strike policy.

The punishments of losing out on privileges like in-person classes and football games is one thing, but housing goes beyond your education. It’s not fair to an entire residence hall for one positive test to leave everyone at risk. And unvaccinated students were already required to get tested prior to moving in, making this the best decision to support the majority of students.

The hope going forward would be for students to become motivated to complete their testing. But no matter the punishment, there are some who will refuse to comply with the university’s rules due to unfairness. It’s not Penn State’s obligation to coddle students who won’t adhere to the testing guidelines.

If this is the hill these students choose to die on, then so be it. It’s doubtful that administrators will lose sleep over 117 out of nearly 46,000 students who truly want to be at University Park — roughly .2% of the student body. There’s a difference between being lazy and being stubborn.

As a whole, the number of coronavirus cases are relatively low, with the last seven days only yielding 63 positive results as of Sept. 26, and roughly 85% of students confirming their vaccination status. Sims said “everyone who can be should be vaccinated and should upload their data to us as soon as possible.”

Until more vaccinations are approved by the FDA, the needle likely won’t move too much. But, the majority of the Penn State community understands it’s a privilege to attend the university after hybrid learning last semester and see what’s at stake by not complying.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.