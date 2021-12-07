EDITORIAL | Penn State made right decision to extend mask mandate, now needs to better enforce its policies

For the fourth consecutive semester, Penn State’s indoor masking requirement will remain in effect for the upcoming spring semester.

The requirement applies to all, regardless of vaccination status, and was upheld due to concerns of increased coronavirus cases in State College and the recent discovery of the omicron variant.

Students and faculty must remain masked in all classrooms, common areas, meeting rooms and indoor events but can remove them when eating or drinking.

The masking policy could change throughout the semester as university officials will keep track of the pandemic and update the mandate as needed.

As antsy as students are becoming in regard to masks, this decision needed to be made, especially with the rise of a new variant that the public is learning more about by the day.

Considering how long the mandate has already been in effect, there was no reason for Penn State to change its ways at this time.

And the results of this continued mandate show as cases at Penn State continue to remain low. Because of the effectiveness thus far, the hope is to see the same amount of compliance as the fall going into next semester.

However, now students are no longer afraid of the coronavirus possibly spreading on campus, and as the semester goes on, the amount of mask wearing continues to dissipate. The feeling created by these mandates seem to be all talk as there’s no point putting these rules in place if the university won’t enforce it.

In reality, it’s not the job of the students to enforce mask wearing, rather the onus is on Penn State to make sure the student body is abiding by the mandate. There’s no need for strict punishment on the part of students, though, as it can be easy to forget to wear it at times. However, a nudge by university administration or faculty will do.

With all of these rules in place, it doesn’t make sense for so many people to not be wearing masks at this time. This applies to downtown as well — the State College borough extended its masking ordinance for the area until early January.

Just like on campus, however, it’s clear that business goers are also tired of mask wearing despite the normality of it now. Many don’t wear their masks when indoors at restaurants and stores at all. But it’s still the responsibility of the owners to enforce masking to comply with the ordinance, and they must.

The likelihood of the mandate being overturned at some point next semester is highly improbable despite the university’s release. Not only has every decision Penn State made been semester-long, but the State College area is typically a cold environment well into the spring semester — a climate where any diseases thrive.

Masking also hinges on vaccination rates, and until a higher percentage of the population is immunized, mandates will remain. Coronavirus doesn’t become easier to solve until the masses are in a position to protect themselves without a mask.

At a 100% vaccination rate, Penn State would be under little obligation to continue its masking policy, and the virus itself would slowly become a diminished issue — especially with booster shots becoming more prevalent by the day.

Penn State won’t mandate the booster, but it may attempt to reach a threshold — like 70% of students — that could impact the state of masks. It could be a challenge, though, as many students likely still need motivation to get the booster.

One way to motivate students is to bring back incentives for submitting vaccine cards. Other universities have continued to incentivize vaccines throughout the semester, with some even providing weekly scholarships. A James Franklin signed football might not have the same draw as money toward tuition fees.

Along with providing more incentives that would appeal to a wider group of students, the university should publicly announce winners of the prizes. It’s incentive system over the summer flopped, frankly, because likely many students forget it was even happening, because Penn State never spoke about it.

Other ways in which Penn State can better prepare for the upcoming semester is reinforcing at-home testing by requiring students to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test prior to returning to campus. Because students are traveling from varying places across the world, the chances of them returning back to campus possibly infected, maybe with the omicron variant, are heightened.

This also comes at a time where Centre County is experiencing an increase in coronavirus related cases and deaths, with November seeing 14 virus-related deaths, the highest since February.

And while Mount Nittany Medical Center recently lifted its diversion status on Dec. 3, the facility is still taking “extraordinary measures” amid the high transmission rates in the community. Mount Nittany cared for 58 coronavirus related impatiens at the time it lifted the diversion status.

While the concept of masking has different extremes with those who will always wear masks and those who won’t, the majority of the community finds itself in the middle and will do whatever the university asks, making the mandate essential.

