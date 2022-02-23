Dining halls — a staple for the college experience.

But across the country, universities continue to face issues in this department. With many dining halls short staffed, schools have been forced to change hours to combat this.

Penn State is just one of the many institutions plagued by this — and it’s becoming worse than a simple inconvenience.

The typical college student doesn’t live by a schedule that allows them to eat dinner at 5 p.m. And with certain dining halls closing before 8 p.m., students are then presented with limited options by the time they can finally eat.

With an already lack of staffing, Penn State shouldn’t make the hours longer in order to combat this issue without some form of compensation to workers — something that is highly unlikely from the university.

Instead, shifting the hours when dining halls are open to better suit the schedules of students is a plausible option that doesn’t force workers to take on added hours. With the struggle it’s been to hire workers, increasing the hours won’t solve that problem.

Because each dining hall operates on primarily the same hours, staggering their hours will allow students to get food as they please across campus. For example, according to the Penn State Go app, the only dining hall buffet that offers meals after 8 p.m. is in East — tucked away in a corner far away from most of campus.

So, staggered hours across all dining halls can help those who have night classes and extracurriculars that run late and don’t get out until dining halls begin to close — while also catering to the students who have early mornings and, therefore, early dinners.

To get a better idea of the eating habits on campus, Penn State should conduct a poll to see what hours work best for students. While not every student will have the same preference, it’s worth taking a look to see if any trends pop up that don’t fit the current timeline Penn State has.

If the university were to make a decision based on polls, it should be made in the interest of benefitting the most students possible. It’ll be impossible to please all students at a university of this size, but with the issues present in the current operating hours, this change could help more in the long run.

Even if no drastic change is made in shifting times, the very least Penn State can do is keep one dining hall open a bit longer for students to have access to — perhaps something a little more central to campus than East’s late night dinners, which run from 8:30-11 p.m. on weeknights, according to Penn State Go.

While the issue of hours and staffing are prominent, the larger problem at hand is the selection of food provided to students.

Dining halls need to have readily available, healthy options at all times, whether that be salads or wraps. There’s also a lack of vegan choices for those who want to live a plant-based lifestyle.

There’s nothing wrong with food options that don’t necessarily fall under the “healthy” category, but that doesn’t mean, after a certain hour, the only choices left have to be fried.

Students shouldn’t also be forced to resort to the many markets on campus, which aren’t discounted, that lack the necessary sustenance. If students really wanted to buy food from the markets, they would instead get groceries and make their own meals.

The only issue is that some dorms don’t have kitchens. They can always resort to using a microwave, but some don’t even have a freezer. Without that, there’s no way to keep any frozen meals.

Essentially, if the dining halls close before you can get there, you’re forced to buy food that isn’t low cost and won’t fill you. With an increase in processed foods consumed, the coupling of obesity and malnourishment has become more prominent, according to Insider. Students are eating food that’s porous for them and are remaining malnourished.

The quality of the food isn’t in question — after all, the expectations for dining hall food aren’t too high — but the options available past 8 p.m. are. Students shouldn’t have to go out of their way to get food that isn’t fried or microwavable.

The dining halls aren’t the only places facing staffing issues. Restaurants in general have been forced to change their hours due to labor shortages and seeing any legitimate changes to the food industry will be hard to come by.

In a time where the relationship between students and food is so volatile, though, keeping dining halls open with a larger array of healthy options is a way to combat this. The current dining hall hours don’t encourage a better said relationship, which is currently toxic.

Students shouldn’t be going hours on end without eating, even if the only options are “unhealthy,” which is better than consuming nothing at all.

Penn State is not alone in this struggle, but that doesn’t mean it can’t make an attempt to try and better the health of its students through quality food options that are more accessible to all.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Joe Eckstein can be reached at jce5179@psu.edu.